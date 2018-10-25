Paytm Mall Diwali Festival offer on iPhones: Get up to 50% off on iPhone SE, iPhone X, 8 and more

With a great breakthrough scheme called "Paytm Mall Diwali Fesitival", the portal brings amazing opportunities in the form of attractive deals that you can get on some iPhones. These devices originated from Cupertino have been always sweeping your feet away with their surging price options.

Henceforth, you quite often drop the idea to purchase them. But, the issues are getting greatly resolved due to the above mentioned sale strategy by Paytm. The portal guarantees to provide up to 50% off on several iPhones. The platform also caters some other offers that are worth to consider.

Certain profitable bids which you can get on devices comprise- additional 10% cashback on purchase using American Express card, additional 10% cashback on Kotak Bank Credit cards, low cost EMI, better exchange offers, mobile protection paln at decent price option, and more.

You also have some promocodes which you can apply while obtaining the iPhones. With the help of these promocodes, you can avail much finer cashback. The platform houses smartphones of prices starting from Rs. 18,888 to Rs. 1,05,000. Hence, you are left with a wider range of options so that you can pick the handset that matches your priority.

53% off on Apple iPhone SE Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Features 4 inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

12MP ISight Camera

1.2MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps 7% off on Apple iPhone X Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Features

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery 13% off on Apple iPhone 8 Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Features

4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen with Retina HD Display, LCD Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology

12MP primary camera

7MP front facing FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash

iOS 11 and iCloud operating system

A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and neural engine embeded with M11 motion coprocessor

64GB internal memory and single Nano-SIM

Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery 10% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Features

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

Non-removable Li-Ion 2691 mAh battery 23% off on Apple iPhone 6 Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Features

4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density

8MP primary camera with auto focus

1.2MP front facing camera

iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor

1GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single nano SIM

1810mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours on 3G networks and standby time of 240 hours 24% off on Apple iPhone 7 Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Features

4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen

iOS 10.0.1, upgradable to iOS 11.2

Apple A10 Fusion chipset

Quad-core 2.34 GHz (2x Hurricane + 2x Zephyr)

32/128/256 GB

2 GB RAM

12 MP Rear camera

7 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery 15% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Features

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance With

Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery 31% off on Apple iPhone 6s Plus Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Features

5.5 inch Retina HD Display

16 GB ROM

12MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Apple A9 64-bit processor and Embedded M9 Motion Co-processor

Li-Ion Battery 31% off on Apple iPhone 6s Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Features

4.7 inch Retina HD Display

16 GB ROM

12MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

A9 Chip with 64-bit Architecture and M9 Motion Co-processor

Li-Ion Battery