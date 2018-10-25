ENGLISH

Paytm Mall Diwali Festival offer on iPhones: Get up to 50% off on iPhone SE, iPhone X, 8 and more

    With a great breakthrough scheme called "Paytm Mall Diwali Fesitival", the portal brings amazing opportunities in the form of attractive deals that you can get on some iPhones. These devices originated from Cupertino have been always sweeping your feet away with their surging price options.

    Paytm Mall Diwali Festival offer: Get Up to 50% off on All iPhones

    Henceforth, you quite often drop the idea to purchase them. But, the issues are getting greatly resolved due to the above mentioned sale strategy by Paytm. The portal guarantees to provide up to 50% off on several iPhones. The platform also caters some other offers that are worth to consider.

    Certain profitable bids which you can get on devices comprise- additional 10% cashback on purchase using American Express card, additional 10% cashback on Kotak Bank Credit cards, low cost EMI, better exchange offers, mobile protection paln at decent price option, and more.

    You also have some promocodes which you can apply while obtaining the iPhones. With the help of these promocodes, you can avail much finer cashback. The platform houses smartphones of prices starting from Rs. 18,888 to Rs. 1,05,000. Hence, you are left with a wider range of options so that you can pick the handset that matches your priority.

    53% off on Apple iPhone SE

    53% off on Apple iPhone SE
    Key Features

    • 4 inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
    • 12MP ISight Camera
    • 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • LTE Support
    • 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps

    7% off on Apple iPhone X

    7% off on Apple iPhone X
    Key Features

    • 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display
    • Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
    • 64GB and 256GB storage options
    • iOS 11
    • Water and dust resistant (IP67)
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
    • 7MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

    13% off on Apple iPhone 8

    13% off on Apple iPhone 8
    Key Features

    • 4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen with Retina HD Display, LCD Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology
    • 12MP primary camera
    • 7MP front facing FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash
    • iOS 11 and iCloud operating system
    • A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and neural engine embeded with M11 motion coprocessor
    • 64GB internal memory and single Nano-SIM
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery

    10% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus

    10% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus
    Key Features

    • 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • Water And Dust Resistance
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 2691 mAh battery

    23% off on Apple iPhone 6

    23% off on Apple iPhone 6
    Key Features

    • 4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density
    • 8MP primary camera with auto focus
    • 1.2MP front facing camera
    • iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor
    • 1GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory and single nano SIM
    • 1810mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours on 3G networks and standby time of 240 hours

    24% off on Apple iPhone 7

    24% off on Apple iPhone 7
    Key Features

    • 4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen
    • iOS 10.0.1, upgradable to iOS 11.2
    • Apple A10 Fusion chipset
    • Quad-core 2.34 GHz (2x Hurricane + 2x Zephyr)
    • 32/128/256 GB
    • 2 GB RAM
    • 12 MP Rear camera
    • 7 MP front camera
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery

    15% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus

    15% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus
    Key Features

    • 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
    • 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • LTE Support
    • Water And Dust Resistance With
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery

    31% off on Apple iPhone 6s Plus

    31% off on Apple iPhone 6s Plus
    Key Features

    • 5.5 inch Retina HD Display
    • 16 GB ROM
    • 12MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • Apple A9 64-bit processor and Embedded M9 Motion Co-processor
    • Li-Ion Battery

    31% off on Apple iPhone 6s

    31% off on Apple iPhone 6s
    Key Features

    • 4.7 inch Retina HD Display
    • 16 GB ROM
    • 12MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • A9 Chip with 64-bit Architecture and M9 Motion Co-processor
    • Li-Ion Battery

    Story first published: Thursday, October 25, 2018, 13:45 [IST]
