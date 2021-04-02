Just In
Paytm Mall Grand Brand Days Sale: Up To 40% Off On Smartphones
Paytm Mall has announced the Grand Brand Days sale which will continue until April 4. So, if you are planning to buy a smartphone, then it might be the perfect time to grab your favorite handset. Buyers can get attractive discount on several brands' handsets including Samsung, Realme, Redmi, Nokia, and so on. During the Paytm Mall Grand Brand Days sale, you can buy the newly launched Samsung Galaxy A52 at a discount of 13 percent.
Besides, there is also a cashback offer worth Rs. 1,850. Below here we are listing all smartphones which can be purchased at a discount price during this period. Let's dive into details.
Vivo Y50
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,490 ; MRP : Rs. 19,990 (18% Off)
Vivo Y50 is available at 18% discount during Paytm Mall Grand Brand Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,490 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M02s
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,199 ; MRP : Rs. 11,499 (11% Off)
Samsung Galaxy M02s is available at 11% discount during Paytm Mall Grand Brand Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,199 onwards during the sale.
Vivo V20 2021
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 22,990 ; MRP : Rs. 27,990 (18% Off)
Vivo V20 2021 is available at 18% discount during Paytm Mall Grand Brand Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,990 onwards during the sale.
OPPO A53
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,490 ; MRP : Rs. 17,990 (14% Off)
OPPO A53 is available at 14% discount during Paytm Mall Grand Brand Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,490 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A12
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP : 13,999 (7% Off)
Samsung Galaxy A12 is available at 7% discount during Paytm Mall Grand Brand Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Vivo X50
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP : Rs. 44,990 (33% Off)
Vivo X50 is available at 33% discount during Paytm Mall Grand Brand Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 9 Power
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,000 ; MRP : 13999 (21% Off)
Redmi 9 Power is available at 21% discount during Paytm Mall Grand Brand Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,000 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,399 ; MRP : Rs. 18,999 (19% Off)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available at 19% discount during Paytm Mall Grand Brand Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,399 onwards during the sale.
Mi 10T Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP : RS. 47,999 (21% Off)
Mi 10T Pro is available at 21% discount during Paytm Mall Grand Brand Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,700 ; MRP : Rs. 12,999 (18% Off)
Realme C15 is available at 18% discount during Paytm Mall Grand Brand Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Poco M2
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,140 ; MRP : 14999 (19% Off)
Poco M2 is available at 19% discount during Paytm Mall Grand Brand Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,140 onwards during the sale.
Nokia 2.4
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,899 ; MRP : Rs 11,499 (14% Off)
Nokia 2.4 is available at 14% discount during Paytm Mall Grand Brand Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,899 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 7T Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP : Rs. 53,999 (7% Off)
OnePlus 7T Pro is available at 7% discount during Paytm Mall Grand Brand Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO X3
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,980 ; Rs. MRP : 20,999 (14% Off)
POCO X3 is available at 14% discount during Paytm Mall Grand Brand Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,980 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 20A
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,422 ; MRP : Rs. 11,999 (13%)
Realme Narzo 20A is available at 13% discount during Paytm Mall Grand Brand Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,422 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M51
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 24,590 ; MRP : Rs. 28,999 (15% Off)
Samsung Galaxy M51 is available at 15% discount during Paytm Mall Grand Brand Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,590 onwards during the sale.
