PayTM Mall Independence Day Sale on Motorola Moto E5 Plus, Moto G6, Moto X4 and more

Related Articles
- Paytm Mall offers up to 15% cashback on Honor smartphones
-
- Grab gadget accessories for free on Paytm Mall
- Paytm Mall Vivo Carnival Sale: Vivo V9, V9 Youth, Vivo Y53i and more smartphones on discount
- Asus join hands with Paytm Mall, launches Vivobook X507
- PayTmMall: Upto 50% off on smartphones
- Paytm Mall Republic Day sale; attractive discounts and cashbacks on smartphones
Make your upcoming 72nd Independence Day more special, with a scheme called "PayTM Mall Independence Day Sale". The scheme initiated by PayTM Mall comes with valuable deals.
A consumer can check latest Motorola Smartphone with price, features & full specifications at Paytm Mall and shop online to avail huge discount, no cost EMI option, mobile protection plan and great cashback offers on all Motorola phones like Motorola Z2 Play, Moto G5S Plus, Moto e4 Plus, Moto E3 Power, Moto G4 Play, Moto G Turbo, Moto G4 and many more. There is also an option of additional 10% cashback on purchase using ICICI Bank credit card. Besides, the platform also gives options of free shipping and COD.
SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Independence Day Sale: Discounts up to Rs 5,000 on Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 2, Mi Band 2 and more
There are phones like- the Moto Z2 Play 64GB which offers a cashback up to Rs. 2,970, with no cost EMI option. The phone also comes with mobile protection plan. Then there is the Moto Z2 Play 64 which gives a bit more cashback up to Rs. 3,474.
SEE ALSO: Amazon Freedom Sale on Samsung smartphones (9th to 12th August)
Similarly, there are many more devices on the PayTM Mall irrespective of different profitable bids and different price points, which the users can avail. It is also mandatory to note that the sale has started from 9th August and will end on 16th August.
6% off on Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Buy This offer on PayTM Mall
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
10% off on Motorola Moto G6
Buy This offer on PayTM Mall
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
21% off on Motorola Moto X4
Buy This offer on PayTM Mall
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storge
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
- 16MP Front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
34% off on Motorola Moto Z2 Play
Buy This offer on PayTM Mall
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
11% off on Motorola Moto G6 Play
Buy This offer on PayTM Mall
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Turbo charging
15% off on Motorola Moto G5s Plus
Buy This offer on PayTM Mall
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
11% off on Motorola Moto E5
Buy This offer on PayTM Mall
Key Specs
- 5.7 Inch HD+ Display
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 Quad-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Splash Resistant
- Turbo Charging
- 4000 MAh Battery
32% off on Motorola Moto G5s
Buy This offer on PayTM Mall
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
21% off on Motorola Moto M
Buy This offer on PayTM Mall
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GBRAM/32GB internal memory
- 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery with Turbo charging
7% off on Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Buy This offer on PayTM Mall
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging