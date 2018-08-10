PayTM Mall Independence Day Sale on Motorola Moto E5 Plus, Moto G6, Moto X4 and more

Make your upcoming 72nd Independence Day more special, with a scheme called "PayTM Mall Independence Day Sale". The scheme initiated by PayTM Mall comes with valuable deals.

A consumer can check latest Motorola Smartphone with price, features & full specifications at Paytm Mall and shop online to avail huge discount, no cost EMI option, mobile protection plan and great cashback offers on all Motorola phones like Motorola Z2 Play, Moto G5S Plus, Moto e4 Plus, Moto E3 Power, Moto G4 Play, Moto G Turbo, Moto G4 and many more. There is also an option of additional 10% cashback on purchase using ICICI Bank credit card. Besides, the platform also gives options of free shipping and COD.

There are phones like- the Moto Z2 Play 64GB which offers a cashback up to Rs. 2,970, with no cost EMI option. The phone also comes with mobile protection plan. Then there is the Moto Z2 Play 64 which gives a bit more cashback up to Rs. 3,474.

Similarly, there are many more devices on the PayTM Mall irrespective of different profitable bids and different price points, which the users can avail. It is also mandatory to note that the sale has started from 9th August and will end on 16th August.

6% off on Motorola Moto E5 Plus Buy This offer on PayTM Mall

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging 10% off on Motorola Moto G6 Buy This offer on PayTM Mall

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging 21% off on Motorola Moto X4 Buy This offer on PayTM Mall

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB

3GB RAM with 32GB storge

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging 34% off on Motorola Moto Z2 Play Buy This offer on PayTM Mall

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging 11% off on Motorola Moto G6 Play Buy This offer on PayTM Mall

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Turbo charging 15% off on Motorola Moto G5s Plus Buy This offer on PayTM Mall

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging 11% off on Motorola Moto E5 Buy This offer on PayTM Mall

Key Specs

5.7 Inch HD+ Display

1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 Quad-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

Splash Resistant

Turbo Charging

4000 MAh Battery 32% off on Motorola Moto G5s Buy This offer on PayTM Mall

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging 21% off on Motorola Moto M Buy This offer on PayTM Mall

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU

3GBRAM/32GB internal memory

4GB RAM/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery with Turbo charging 7% off on Motorola Moto G5 Plus Buy This offer on PayTM Mall

Key Specs 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging