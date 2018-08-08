Amazon Freedom Sale On Samsung Smartphones (9th to 12th)

Amazon Freedom sale in India is something which users can look forward to purchasing devices and other electronic products at great offers. This week, Amazon India will host the Freedom Sale 2018 on its app as well as the website.

As part of the sale, Amazon will offer certain deals and discounts on products across various categories. During the sale, Amazon will offer up to 40 percent discount on mobiles and accessories. Other lucrative deals include: Exchange offers, Cashback offers, Instant cash back, 10% instant discount on SBI debit card, total damage protection and No cost EMI.

It is important to note that Amazon has added some of the best Samsung smartphones to its platform, on revised price options. Like, Samsung On7 Pro(Gold)- priced at Rs. 7,990 that gives a flat discount of Rs. 1,500, Samsung Galaxy J8(Black, 64GB)- priced at Rs. 18,990 which saves crucial Rs. 1,000 and Samsung Guru Music 2(Gold)- that will cost Rs. 1,625 gives a discount of Rs. 325. Similarly, there are more devices from Samsung which the users can purchase at their deduced price segments.

The 4-day Amazon Freedom Sale starts from August 9 and ends August 12. Hence, catch hold of the chance before it becomes too late. For a better choice, you can check the list of Samsung mobiles below.

5% off on Samsung Galaxy J8 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J6 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.6 Inch HD+ AMOLED Display

1.6GHz Exynos 7 Series Octa-Core Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

3000 MAh Battery 6% off on Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus (Blue, 64GB) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery 10% off on Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 (Black, 16GB) with Offer Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5-inch (960 × 540 pixels) qHD Super AMOLED display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery 28% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging 15% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Max (Gold, 32GB) with Offers Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.7 Inch Full HD Display

1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G LTE/WiFi

Samsung Pay Mini

Bluetooth 4.1

3300mAh Battery 25% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Midnight Black) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with fast charging 22% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo (Black, 32GB) with offers Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core processor

4GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh removable battery 13% off on Samsung Galaxy J4 (Blue, 16GB) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 24% off on Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Protection

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

16MP front camera with f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with fast charging