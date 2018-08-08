Amazon Freedom Sale On Samsung Smartphones (9th to 12th)

Related Articles
-
Amazon Freedom sale in India is something which users can look forward to purchasing devices and other electronic products at great offers. This week, Amazon India will host the Freedom Sale 2018 on its app as well as the website.
As part of the sale, Amazon will offer certain deals and discounts on products across various categories. During the sale, Amazon will offer up to 40 percent discount on mobiles and accessories. Other lucrative deals include: Exchange offers, Cashback offers, Instant cash back, 10% instant discount on SBI debit card, total damage protection and No cost EMI.
It is important to note that Amazon has added some of the best Samsung smartphones to its platform, on revised price options. Like, Samsung On7 Pro(Gold)- priced at Rs. 7,990 that gives a flat discount of Rs. 1,500, Samsung Galaxy J8(Black, 64GB)- priced at Rs. 18,990 which saves crucial Rs. 1,000 and Samsung Guru Music 2(Gold)- that will cost Rs. 1,625 gives a discount of Rs. 325. Similarly, there are more devices from Samsung which the users can purchase at their deduced price segments.
The 4-day Amazon Freedom Sale starts from August 9 and ends August 12. Hence, catch hold of the chance before it becomes too late. For a better choice, you can check the list of Samsung mobiles below.
5% off on Samsung Galaxy J8
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J6
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.6 Inch HD+ AMOLED Display
- 1.6GHz Exynos 7 Series Octa-Core Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 3000 MAh Battery
6% off on Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus (Blue, 64GB)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
10% off on Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 (Black, 16GB) with Offer
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5-inch (960 × 540 pixels) qHD Super AMOLED display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
28% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
15% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Max (Gold, 32GB) with Offers
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.7 Inch Full HD Display
- 1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Samsung Pay Mini
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3300mAh Battery
25% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Midnight Black)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging
22% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo (Black, 32GB) with offers
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh removable battery
13% off on Samsung Galaxy J4 (Blue, 16GB)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
24% off on Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Protection
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front camera with f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging