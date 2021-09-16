Just In
Paytm Mall No Cost EMI Offers On Vivo Smartphones: Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo V21 5, Vivo Y21 And More
Amazon and Flipkart aren't the only platforms where you can buy smartphones and accessories at cheaper rates. Paytm Mall is one of the other popular platforms that has a wide consumer goods range to offer including smartphones. The company has now announced a new sale where you will be able to buy several popular Vivo smartphones with no-cost EMI offers.
The Vivo X60 Pro 12GB/256GB model can be purchased with no-cost EMI's starting at Rs. 4,165, whereas, the flagship Vivo X60 Pro Plus' EMI offers starts at Rs. 4,165. The vivo smartphones which you can buy from Paytm Mall. The remaining listed models are from Vivo. Here's the complete list of smartphones and offers:
Vivo X60 Pro 12 GB 256 GB Midnight Black
Offer:
- Price: Rs. 49,990
- No Cost EMI Starts From Rs. 4,165
Vivo X60 Pro 12 GB 256 GB Midnight Black is available starting from Rs. 49,990 via Paytm Mall during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 4,165 per month.
Vivo X60 Pro+ 12 GB 256 GB Emperor Blue
Offer:
- Price: Rs. 69,990
- No Cost EMI Starts From Rs. 5,832
Vivo X60 Pro+ 12 GB 256 GB Emperor Blue is available starting from Rs. 69,990 via Paytm Mall during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 5,832 per month.
Vivo V21 5G 8 GB 256 GB Sunset Dazzle
Offer:
- Price: Rs. 29,990
- No Cost EMI Starts From Rs. 2,749
Vivo V21 5G 8 GB 256 GB Sunset Dazzle is available starting from Rs. 29,990 via Paytm Mall during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 2,749 per month.
Vivo X60 8 GB 128 GB Midnight Black
Offer:
- Price: Rs. 34,990
- No Cost EMI Starts From Rs. 2,915
Vivo X60 8 GB 128 GB Midnight Black is available starting from Rs. 34,990 via Paytm Mall during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 2,915 per month.
Vivo Y72 5G 8 GB 128 GB Prism Magic
Offer:
- Price: Rs. 20,790
- No Cost EMI Starts From Rs. 3,498
Vivo Y72 5G 8 GB 128 GB Prism Magic is available starting from Rs. 20,790 via Paytm Mall during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 3,498 per month.
Vivo Y21
Offer:
- Price: Rs. 15,490
- No Cost EMI Starts From Rs. 2,581
Vivo Y21 is available starting from Rs. 15,490 via Paytm Mall during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 2,581 per month.
Vivo Y33s
Offer:
Price: Rs. 17,990
No Cost EMI Starts From Rs. 2,998
Vivo Y33s is available starting from Rs. 17,990 via Paytm Mall during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 2,998 per month.
