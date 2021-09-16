ENGLISH

    Paytm Mall No Cost EMI Offers On Vivo Smartphones: Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo V21 5, Vivo Y21 And More

    By
    |

    Amazon and Flipkart aren't the only platforms where you can buy smartphones and accessories at cheaper rates. Paytm Mall is one of the other popular platforms that has a wide consumer goods range to offer including smartphones. The company has now announced a new sale where you will be able to buy several popular Vivo smartphones with no-cost EMI offers.

     

    Paytm Mall No Cost EMi Offers On Vivo Smartphones

    The Vivo X60 Pro 12GB/256GB model can be purchased with no-cost EMI's starting at Rs. 4,165, whereas, the flagship Vivo X60 Pro Plus' EMI offers starts at Rs. 4,165. The vivo smartphones which you can buy from Paytm Mall. The remaining listed models are from Vivo. Here's the complete list of smartphones and offers:

    Vivo X60 Pro 12 GB 256 GB Midnight Black

    Offer:

    • Price: Rs. 49,990
    • No Cost EMI Starts From Rs. 4,165

    Vivo X60 Pro 12 GB 256 GB Midnight Black is available starting from Rs. 49,990 via Paytm Mall during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 4,165 per month.

     

    Vivo X60 Pro+ 12 GB 256 GB Emperor Blue
     

    Offer:

    • Price: Rs. 69,990
    • No Cost EMI Starts From Rs. 5,832

    Vivo X60 Pro+ 12 GB 256 GB Emperor Blue is available starting from Rs. 69,990 via Paytm Mall during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 5,832 per month.

    Vivo V21 5G 8 GB 256 GB Sunset Dazzle

    Offer:

    • Price: Rs. 29,990
    • No Cost EMI Starts From Rs. 2,749

    Vivo V21 5G 8 GB 256 GB Sunset Dazzle is available starting from Rs. 29,990 via Paytm Mall during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 2,749 per month.

     

    Vivo X60 8 GB 128 GB Midnight Black

    Offer:

    • Price: Rs. 34,990
    • No Cost EMI Starts From Rs. 2,915

    Vivo X60 8 GB 128 GB Midnight Black is available starting from Rs. 34,990 via Paytm Mall during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 2,915 per month.

    Vivo Y72 5G 8 GB 128 GB Prism Magic

    Offer:

    • Price: Rs. 20,790
    • No Cost EMI Starts From Rs. 3,498

    Vivo Y72 5G 8 GB 128 GB Prism Magic is available starting from Rs. 20,790 via Paytm Mall during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 3,498 per month.

    Vivo Y21

    Offer:

    • Price: Rs. 15,490
    • No Cost EMI Starts From Rs. 2,581

    Vivo Y21 is available starting from Rs. 15,490 via Paytm Mall during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 2,581 per month.

    Vivo Y33s

    Offer:
    Price: Rs. 17,990
    No Cost EMI Starts From Rs. 2,998

    Vivo Y33s is available starting from Rs. 17,990 via Paytm Mall during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 2,998 per month.

     

    Thursday, September 16, 2021, 17:10 [IST]
