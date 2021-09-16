Paytm Mall No Cost EMI Offers On Vivo Smartphones: Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo V21 5, Vivo Y21 And More

The Vivo X60 Pro 12GB/256GB model can be purchased with no-cost EMI's starting at Rs. 4,165, whereas, the flagship Vivo X60 Pro Plus' EMI offers starts at Rs. 4,165. The vivo smartphones which you can buy from Paytm Mall. The remaining listed models are from Vivo. Here's the complete list of smartphones and offers:

Vivo X60 Pro 12 GB 256 GB Midnight Black

Price: Rs. 49,990

No Cost EMI Starts From Rs. 4,165

Vivo X60 Pro+ 12 GB 256 GB Emperor Blue

Price: Rs. 69,990

No Cost EMI Starts From Rs. 5,832

Vivo V21 5G 8 GB 256 GB Sunset Dazzle

Price: Rs. 29,990

No Cost EMI Starts From Rs. 2,749

Vivo X60 8 GB 128 GB Midnight Black

Price: Rs. 34,990

No Cost EMI Starts From Rs. 2,915

Vivo Y72 5G 8 GB 128 GB Prism Magic

Price: Rs. 20,790

No Cost EMI Starts From Rs. 3,498

Vivo Y21

Price: Rs. 15,490

No Cost EMI Starts From Rs. 2,581

Vivo Y33s

Price: Rs. 17,990

No Cost EMI Starts From Rs. 2,998

