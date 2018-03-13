PayTmMall: Upto 50% off on smartphones

If you are looking for a new smartphone, you should probably buy it from offline channels. The reason being many e-commerce platforms often host sales for smartphones. In fact, Flipkart, Amazon keep coming up with new cashback and exchange offers on smartphones. Well, Paytm Mall is now giving up to 50% discount on smartphones.
Smartphones that are part of this sale include Apple iPhone 7, Google Pixel XL, HTC Desire 10 Pro, Gionee AI, Oppo F1s (64GB), Oppo A71 (16GB) and many more.
While the iPhone 7 and Pixel XL are almost two years old now, the phones continue to be one of the best choices among smartphone users. If you want something cheaper, you will also get a lot of options. You can check out the offers in detail below.
19% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery
Gionee A1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery with fast charging
26% off on Apple iPhone 7
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery
HTC Desire 10 pro
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass Protection
- 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB/4GB RAM
- 32GB/64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense UI
- Dual Nano SIMs
- 20MP rear camera with dual LED flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
OPPO F1s 64GB GOLD
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.5 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with ColorOS 3.0
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera with 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G
- 3075mAh battery
34% off on Google Pixel XL 32 GB
Key Specs
- 5.5nch QHD AMOLED Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
- 12MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE
- 3450 MAh Battery
18% off on Google Pixel 2 XL
Key Specs
- 6inch QHD+ POLED Display
- 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.3MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3520mAh Battery
26% off on Sony Xperia XA Ultra Dual 16 GB (Lime Gold)
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Mobile BRAVIA engine 2
- Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz + 4 x 1.0 GHz) MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755) processor with 700MHz Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- 21.5MP Primary Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2700 mAh battery
HTC Desire 728 16 GB (Purple Myst)
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6753 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Sense UI
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2800mAh battery with Quick Charge
OPPO A71 16 GB (Black)
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.5 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.1
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro 32 GB (Mocha Gold)
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Asahi Dragon Trail Glass protection
- 1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 Processor with Mali T-720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB (A3 Pro) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano /microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 4000mAh battery
Sony Xperia R1 16 GB Silve
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch HD Touchscreen Display
- 1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Auto Focus Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- WiFi/GPS
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 2620 MAh Battery
