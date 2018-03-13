PayTmMall: Upto 50% off on smartphones

If you are looking for a new smartphone, you should probably buy it from offline channels. The reason being many e-commerce platforms often host sales for smartphones. In fact, Flipkart, Amazon keep coming up with new cashback and exchange offers on smartphones. Well, Paytm Mall is now giving up to 50% discount on smartphones.

Smartphones that are part of this sale include Apple iPhone 7, Google Pixel XL, HTC Desire 10 Pro, Gionee AI, Oppo F1s (64GB), Oppo A71 (16GB) and many more.

SEE ALSO: Flipkart Mobile BONANZA: Offers on Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, OPPO F3, Google Pixel 2 XL, and more

While the iPhone 7 and Pixel XL are almost two years old now, the phones continue to be one of the best choices among smartphone users. If you want something cheaper, you will also get a lot of options. You can check out the offers in detail below.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!