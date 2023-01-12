Poco C50 Vs Poco C31: Specs, Display, Features, Compared Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

The Poco C50 and Poco C31 are affordable Android smartphones meant for entry-level smartphone buyer who wants decent hardware for everyday use. These Poco smartphones have well-balanced hardware despite their attractive prices. The Poco C31 launched in October 2021, while the Poco C50 arrived in January this year. Let's compare the specifications and features of the entry-level Poco smartphones to see which one could be a better choice.

Poco C50 Vs Poco C31: Display

The Poco C50 features a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. The 720p screen has a peak brightness of 400 nits. The display is protected by scratch-resistant glass, but the details about the same are unknown.

The Poco C31 has a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. The 720p screen is protected by scratch-resistant Panda Glass.

Poco C50 Vs Poco C31: Performance

The Poco C50 is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset built on the 12nm fabrication process. Graphical duties are taken care of by an IMG PowerVR GE8300 GPU. The Helio A22 chipset is paired with 2GB LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage.

The Poco C31 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, which is built on the 12nm fabrication process. Graphical duties are taken care of by an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The Helio A22 chipset is paired with 3GB LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage.

Poco C50 Vs Poco C31: Cameras

The Poco C50 features a dual camera setup on the back, comprising an 8MP primary camera sensor, which is coupled with a secondary AI lens. There's a 5MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calls.

The Poco C31 has a triple camera setup on the back, comprising 13MP primary lens, which is paired with a 2MP depth sensor and another 2MP macro lens. There's a 5MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calls.

Poco C50 Vs Poco C31: Battery

Both Poco C50 and Poco C31 are powered by a 5000mAh battery. They support 10W charging, which isn't fast.

Since these entry-level smartphones have identical battery capacity, battery endurance would majorly depend on usage patterns.

Poco C50 Vs Poco C31: Which One To Buy?

The Poco C31 launched in October 2021, while the Poco C50 arrived in January this year. Despite the Poco C50 being a newer model that launched this month, the older Poco C31 seems to beat the Poco C50 smartphone in nearly every category.

The Poco C31 has more RAM, a triple camera, and an octa-core SoC. The C31 also runs MIUI OS, which is a custom skin over a full Android OS. The Poco C50 has a lighter Android Go OS. Given the lead Poco C31 has over the Poco C50, it is a clear winner in this comparison.

While both smartphones should be available below the ₹7000 mark, it is important to note they are limited to 4G networks and will not be able to latch on to the rapidly deploying 5G networks in India. Nonetheless, these affordable phones can be considered while jumping from a feature phone to an Android smartphone.

