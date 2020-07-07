Poco M2 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: What's Different Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Poco M2 Pro has just been launched in India. It carries the credits of being the second smartphone to be launched after Poco became an independent brand. Priced at Rs. 13,999, the Poco M2 Pro is a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro that was launched in India a few months back.

Poco M2 Pro Vs Redmi Note 9 Pro

Having said that, both the Poco M2 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro have a lot of similarities. What's more interesting is that both smartphones carry similar price tags as well. If you wanted to buy any of these smartphones, then here's a spec comparison that shows how the Poco M2 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro are different.

Poco M2 Pro Vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Design And Display

The Poco M2 Pro flaunts a glass back that attracts smudges and a square camera module at the rear. There is a Gorilla Glass 5 protection both at the front and rear of the smartphone. The Poco M2 Pro is comfortable to hold and operate in a single hand and there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

When it comes to the Redmi Note 9 Pro, the smartphone adorns a glass-metal sandwich design along with Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides. The other design elements of the Redmi smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a punch-hole cutout, and a quad-camera module arranged in a square shape. Also, both smartphones feature a splash-resistant P2i coating.

Both the Poco M2 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro bestow a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. There is a punch-hole cutout on both smartphones with a 16MP selfie camera. On the whole, both the smartphones have a similar display that makes them identical.

Poco M2 Pro Vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Hardware And Software

On the hardware front, the Poco M2 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro are equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC teamed up with Adreno 618 GPU. Both these devices come in multiple storage configurations with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage space. On paper, both the smartphones appear to deliver a similar performance, least on paper.

When it comes to the software aspects, the Poco M2 Pro runs Android 10 topped with MIUI 11 with Poco Launcher 2.0. And, the Redmi Note 9 Pro boots Android 10 with MIUI 11. The difference is that the Poco Launcher comes with additional customizations such as app drawer. However, Redmi users can also get the same by installing the Poco Launcher 2.0 app from the Play Store.

Poco M2 Pro Vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Camera

On the optical front, both the smartphones feature a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary sensor, a 5MP tertiary macro lens, and a 2MP fourth depth sensor. The camera supports 4K video recording support at 30fps and a 16MP selfie camera with support for FHD 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Poco M2 Pro Vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Battery

While both the smartphones are fueled by a similar 5000mAh battey, the actual difference lies in the fast charging support. The Poco M2 Pro features a 33W fast charging tech and the 33W charger is bundled in the box. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 9 Pro features 18W fast charging support.

How About Pricing?

The Poco M2 Pro comes in three variants featuring 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. These are priced at Rs. 13,999, Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999 respectively. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in two variants with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 16,999 respectively.

What's Different?

To summarize, both the Poco M2 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro are almost similar in terms of specs and pricing. There isn't any major difference between these smartphones except for the fast charging technology and software customization. So, it depends on your personal preference of using a Poco or Redmi smartphone. If you are to make a choice among these two, which one will you opt for?

Best Mobiles in India