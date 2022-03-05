Poco M4 Pro Vs Realme Narzo 50: Which 4G Phone Is Worth Buying?

At the same time, this segment has a lot of players. The Poco M4 Pro is up against many other phones in this segment, including the Realme Narzo 50. In fact, the Realme Narzo 50 was also recently launched in India. The Poco M4 Pro Vs Realme Narzo 50 is a good comparison, especially for those looking to get a phone in this segment.

Poco M4 Pro Vs Realme Narzo 50: Price Factor

The Poco M4 Pro is available in several variants, starting with the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage edition for Rs. 14,999. The 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs. 16,499 and the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 17,999. On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 50 is available with 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB, costing Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 15,499, respectively.

The price of both smartphones is largely similar, falling in the same segment. The Poco M4 Pro isn't available in a base 4GB RAM. So if you're looking for a phone for a lesser price range, the Realme Narzo 50 is your best choice.

Poco M4 Pro Vs Realme Narzo 50: Design Details

Price aside, both Poco M4 Pro and the Realme Narzo 50 pack some stunning designs. The Poco M4 Pro flaunts a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. In comparison, the Realme Narzo 50 features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The Realme smartphone offers a 120Hz refresh rate, which is significantly higher than the Poco M4 Pro. Plus, the Realme phone comes with the Kevlar Speed Design, which is the same as that of a racing car. Nevertheless, both smartphones have cool designs and immersive displays for gaming and video playbacks.

Poco M4 Pro Vs Realme Narzo 50: Hardware Comparison

Under the hood, both the Poco M4 Pro and the Realme Narzo 50 pack the MediaTek Helio G96 processor with only 4G support. The Poco M4 Pro offers up to 8GB RAM while the Realme Narzo 50 stops at 6GB RAM. Both phones have virtual RAM expansion support, offering a total of up to 11GB RAM.

Additionally, both phones pack a 5,000 mAh battery backed by 33W fast charging support. In this scenario, both phones offer identical specs under the hood. The performance of both phones is top-notch and can handle routine smartphone tasks without any glitch.

Poco M4 Pro Vs Realme Narzo 50: Camera Comparison

Moving on, both phones pack a triple-camera setup at the rear. The Poco M4 Pro packs a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 118-degree FOV, and a 2MP macro camera. Plus, there's a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 50 packs a 50MP primary camera and a pair of 2MP shooters for macro and portrait shots. The front camera is the same as the Poco M4 Pro, which is a 16MP sensor. From the looks of it, the Poco M4 Pro has a more powerful camera setup than the Realme Narzo 50.

Poco M4 Pro Vs Realme Narzo 50: Which Is Better?

The hardware specs of the Poco M4 Pro and the Realme Narzo 50 are identical. However, the cameras are more powerful on the Poco M4 Pro while the display and design have an upper hand on the Realme Narzo 50. Since the price tag is also similar, you can buy a phone that suits your needs.

For instance, if you want a phone with a powerful camera, get the Poco M4 Pro. If you want a phone for gaming or video playback, the Realme Narzo 50 makes a more suitable choice. That said, both are powerful 4G phones, and getting either of them will prove to be a good investment.