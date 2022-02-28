Just In
- 1 hr ago Poco X4 Pro 5G With 108MP Camera, 67W Fast Charging Announced
- 2 hrs ago MWC 2022: Realme Launches GT 2, GT 2 Pro Smartphones With Snapdragon Processor, Android 12 OS
- 3 hrs ago Realme Pad Mini India Launch Timeline Announced; Coming With 6,400mAh Battery, 8MP Camera
- 5 hrs ago OnePlus Tipped To Launch Dimensity 8100-Powered Phone Soon; Key Spec Revealed
Don't Miss
- Finance Russia-Ukraine War May Lead To Shortage and Price Hike Of Various Goods
- News PM Modi to chair a high-level meeting on the Ukraine situation: Sources
- Movies Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi Says Kangana Ranaut Uses Alia Bhatt's Name For Publicity, Actress Loses Her Cool
- Sports Afghanistan beats Bangladesh by 7 wickets in 3rd ODI
- Education SSC MTS Result 2022: How To Download Tier 1 Exam Result
- Lifestyle How To Smell Good All Day, Every Day With And WITHOUT Perfume!
- Automobiles VROOM Drag Races For 2022 Are Here: All You Need To Know About The Largest Drag Meet In India
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Jammu & Kashmir
Poco M4 Pro 4G With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched; Price, Specifications, Availability
Poco M4 Pro 4G has been launched for Indian consumers. The smartphone has been unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. The Poco M4 Pro 5G was recently released in India by Poco. Only a few weeks later, the tech giant has released the phone's 4G version in the country, termed the Poco M4 Pro. The Poco M4 Pro resembles its 5G predecessor but differs slightly from the inside.
Poco M4 Pro 4G Specifications
The Poco M4 Pro features the same design as its 5G predecessor, and one of the color options is the company's signature yellow. With a weight of 179.5 kilograms, the phone is also considered the lightest Poco phone ever.
The phone has a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. The display has a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The panel is somewhat smaller than the M4 Pro 5G and has a peak brightness of 1000 nits.
The chipset is another significant difference. In place of the Dimensity 810 utilized in the 5G model, the new 4G variant employs the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. The smartphone has an LPDDR4x RAM of up to 8GB and UFS 2.2 storage of up to 128GB. TurboRAM is supported, allowing for up to 11GB of total RAM.
A 64MP main sensor (another first for the M series), an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 118-degree FOV, and a 2MP macro camera make up the camera department. The front camera has a resolution of 16MP. A 5,000 mAh battery powers the Poco M4 Pro, which can be charged at 33W. It's built on Android 11 and runs MIUI 13 for Poco.
Dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone connector, and a slew of standard connectivity choices, such as Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and more, round out the package
Poco M4 Pro 4G Price And Availability
The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage edition of the Poco M4 Pro 4G costs Rs. 14,999, the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs. 16,499, and the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 17,999. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart on March 7 at 12 p.m. (noon). HDFC bank cardholders will also receive a Rs. 1,000 discount on the smartphone. The smartphone will be available in three colors: Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black.
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
10,040
-
8,360
-
6,675
-
40,999
-
16,924
-
56,845
-
39,040
-
10,235
-
14,530
-
25,810