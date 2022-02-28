Poco M4 Pro 4G With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched; Price, Specifications, Availability News oi-Megha Rawat

Poco M4 Pro 4G has been launched for Indian consumers. The smartphone has been unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. The Poco M4 Pro 5G was recently released in India by Poco. Only a few weeks later, the tech giant has released the phone's 4G version in the country, termed the Poco M4 Pro. The Poco M4 Pro resembles its 5G predecessor but differs slightly from the inside.

Poco M4 Pro 4G Specifications

The Poco M4 Pro features the same design as its 5G predecessor, and one of the color options is the company's signature yellow. With a weight of 179.5 kilograms, the phone is also considered the lightest Poco phone ever.

The phone has a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. The display has a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The panel is somewhat smaller than the M4 Pro 5G and has a peak brightness of 1000 nits.

The chipset is another significant difference. In place of the Dimensity 810 utilized in the 5G model, the new 4G variant employs the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. The smartphone has an LPDDR4x RAM of up to 8GB and UFS 2.2 storage of up to 128GB. TurboRAM is supported, allowing for up to 11GB of total RAM.

A 64MP main sensor (another first for the M series), an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 118-degree FOV, and a 2MP macro camera make up the camera department. The front camera has a resolution of 16MP. A 5,000 mAh battery powers the Poco M4 Pro, which can be charged at 33W. It's built on Android 11 and runs MIUI 13 for Poco.

Dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone connector, and a slew of standard connectivity choices, such as Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and more, round out the package

Poco M4 Pro 4G Price And Availability

The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage edition of the Poco M4 Pro 4G costs Rs. 14,999, the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs. 16,499, and the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 17,999. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart on March 7 at 12 p.m. (noon). HDFC bank cardholders will also receive a Rs. 1,000 discount on the smartphone. The smartphone will be available in three colors: Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black.

Best Mobiles in India