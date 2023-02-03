Poco M4 Pro Vs Redmi 10 Power: Specs, Display, Features, Compared Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

The Poco M4 Pro and the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power are targeted at buyers who desire a reliable Android smartphone without spending much. Both smartphones launched last year and appear aggressively priced when their specifications and features are considered. Let's compare the specifications and features of these budget smartphones to see which one could be a better choice.

Poco M4 Pro Vs Redmi 10 Power: Display

The Poco M4 Pro features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz.

The Redmi 10 Power has a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a peak brightness of 400 nits. The 720p screen has a 60Hz refresh rate. Needless to mention, both smartphones have identical 720p IPS LCD screens.

Poco M4 Pro Vs Redmi 10 Power: Performance

The Poco M4 Pro packs the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, which is limited to 4G support. The Poco M4 Pro can be bought with as much as 8GB RAM and the smartphone has virtual RAM expansion support, offering a total of up to 11GB RAM.

The Redmi 10 Power packs a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is paired with Adreno 610 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. Even the Snapdragon 680 chipset lacks the ability to latch on to 5G networks.

Poco M4 Pro Vs Redmi 10 Power: Cameras

The Poco M4 Pro features a triple camera setup on the back, headlined by a 64MP main sensor. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 118-degree FOV and a 2MP macro camera. There's a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

The Redmi 10 Power is equipped with a dual camera setup at the rear, featuring a 50MP primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 5MP sensor at the front. The Realme smartphone has a slight edge over the Redmi smartphone in the imaging department.

Poco M4 Pro Vs Redmi 10 Power: Battery

It is the battery segment in which the Redmi 10 Power races ahead of the Poco M4 Pro. The Redmi phone has been named the Redmi 10 Power primarily because it packs a large 6000mAh battery, which supports 18W wired fast charging.

The Poco M4 Pro packs a much more conventional 5000mAh battery, which supports 33W wired fast charging. It is interesting to note that the Redmi 10 Power packs a larger battery, but supports a comparatively slower speed of charging. The Poco M4 Pro, on the other hand, has a smaller 5000mAh battery but can charge at almost twice the speed at which the Redmi phone can recharge itself.

Poco M4 Pro Vs Redmi 10 Power: Which One To Buy?

The Poco M4 Pro and the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power are budget Android smartphones that launched last year. Incidentally, the Poco M4 Pro does have a successor, but Xiaomi hasn't developed the Redmi 11 Power.

Both smartphones currently are priced well below the ₹15,000 mark. However, they are quite well-matched in terms of specifications, except in the imaging department in which the Poco M4 Pro has an edge over the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power. However, those prioritizing battery endurance will have to opt for the Redmi smartphone.

