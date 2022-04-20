Redmi 10 Power With Snapdragon 680 SoC Goes Official In India: Price, Features News oi-Akshay Kumar

Xiaomi has introduced another smartphone called the Redmi 10 Power alongside the Redmi 10A at today's online event. The phone has arrived as a slightly upgraded version of the Redmi 10, which was launched in the country in March. The Redmi 10 Power has higher RAM, an improved design, and enhanced charging speed as compared to the Redmi 10.

Redmi 10 Power Design, Features, Specifications

The Redmi 10 Power's front fascia is similar to the Redmi 10, including a waterdrop notch. At the rear, the Power version has the same large square camera module, but there's a new leather finish instead of a polycarbonate one. The new phone will be available in Power Black and Sport Orange color variants.

Coming to the other specs, the Redmi 10 Power has a 6.71-inch HD+ display with a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 on top. Under the hood, there's the octa-core 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which is accompanied by the Adreno 610 GPU. There's 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 native storage onboard, which is further expandable up to 1TB by inserting a microSD card.

In the camera department, there's a 50MP primary snapper with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth shooter with f/2.4 aperture on the back. For selfies, there's a 5MP camera on the front. The camera specs of the Redmi 10 Power are the same as the previously launched Redmi 10. The connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C charging port.

Notably, Xiaomi has fitted the Redmi 10 Power with the same 6,000mAh battery as the Redmi 10 regular version. However, the charging speed has been bumped to 18W from 10W on the standard model.

Redmi 10 Power Price India And Availability

The Redmi 10 Power has been priced at Rs. 14,999 for its sole variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. The phone will be going on sale on Amazon India, the brand's website, Mi Home stores, and major brick-and-mortar retail stores across the country. As of now, the company hasn't announced the exact first sale date for the phone.

