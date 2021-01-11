ENGLISH

    Poco New Year Sale 2021: Discount Offer On Poco C3, Poco M2 Pro, POCO X3 And More Smartphones

    Are you looking forward to buy a new smartphone at an affordable price point? Well, you can head on to the e-commerce portal Flipkart that will provide you with attractive discounts and offers on the Poco smartphones. You can get these devices at never-seen-before price points. Besides the discounts on the Poco smartphones, the e-commerce retailer has teamed up with select banks to provide 10% or up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on using the respective debit cards on transaction values of Rs. 4,999 or above.

    Poco New Year Sale 2021
     

    Notably, you will be able to get the Poco C3 at a 30% discount, the Poco M2 Pro at 23% discount, the Poco M2 also at 23% discount, Poco X3 at 20% off and the Poco X2 at 21% off during the Poco New Year Sale. Check out the below discounts and upgrade to a new phone. This sale will be available for four days starting from today and lasting until January 14, 2021.

    30% Off On Poco C3

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    23% Off On Poco M2 Pro
     

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    23% Off On POCO M2

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    20% Off On POCO X3

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    21% Off On POCO X2

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP + 2MP secondary camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE+
    • 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery

    Story first published: Monday, January 11, 2021, 14:12 [IST]
    X