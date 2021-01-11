Poco New Year Sale 2021: Discount Offer On Poco C3, Poco M2 Pro, POCO X3 And More Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Are you looking forward to buy a new smartphone at an affordable price point? Well, you can head on to the e-commerce portal Flipkart that will provide you with attractive discounts and offers on the Poco smartphones. You can get these devices at never-seen-before price points. Besides the discounts on the Poco smartphones, the e-commerce retailer has teamed up with select banks to provide 10% or up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on using the respective debit cards on transaction values of Rs. 4,999 or above.

Notably, you will be able to get the Poco C3 at a 30% discount, the Poco M2 Pro at 23% discount, the Poco M2 also at 23% discount, Poco X3 at 20% off and the Poco X2 at 21% off during the Poco New Year Sale. Check out the below discounts and upgrade to a new phone. This sale will be available for four days starting from today and lasting until January 14, 2021. 30% Off On Poco C3 Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery 23% Off On Poco M2 Pro Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery 23% Off On POCO M2 Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery 20% Off On POCO X3 Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery 21% Off On POCO X2 Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP + 2MP secondary camera

Dual 4G VoLTE+

4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery

