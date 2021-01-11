Just In
Poco New Year Sale 2021: Discount Offer On Poco C3, Poco M2 Pro, POCO X3 And More Smartphones
Are you looking forward to buy a new smartphone at an affordable price point? Well, you can head on to the e-commerce portal Flipkart that will provide you with attractive discounts and offers on the Poco smartphones. You can get these devices at never-seen-before price points. Besides the discounts on the Poco smartphones, the e-commerce retailer has teamed up with select banks to provide 10% or up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on using the respective debit cards on transaction values of Rs. 4,999 or above.
Notably, you will be able to get the Poco C3 at a 30% discount, the Poco M2 Pro at 23% discount, the Poco M2 also at 23% discount, Poco X3 at 20% off and the Poco X2 at 21% off during the Poco New Year Sale. Check out the below discounts and upgrade to a new phone. This sale will be available for four days starting from today and lasting until January 14, 2021.
30% Off On Poco C3
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
23% Off On Poco M2 Pro
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
23% Off On POCO M2
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
20% Off On POCO X3
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
21% Off On POCO X2
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP + 2MP secondary camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE+
- 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery
