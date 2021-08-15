ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas: Best Midrange Smartphones Gift Your Sister Under Rs. 15,000 Price Tag

    By
    |

    It's not just the Independance day which makes August a month for celebration in India. Raksha Bandhan which is an auspicuos festival is also round the corner celebrated to strengthen the bonds of siblings. And since the festival is just a few days away, you already might have started the hunt for a best gift for your sister. And what best than a modern day smartphone would make for a gift this festival.

     

    Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas 2021

    This article is centered around the best gifting solution for your sister this Rakshabandhan. We have picked some of the best offerings that wouldn't burn a hole in your pocket. All the devices mentioned on this article comes under Rs. 15,000 category and deliver a good performance in all aspects. Take a look at the list:

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Price: Rs. 13,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (Typical) battery
    Realme 8

    Realme 8

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 1000 nits brightness
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    POCO M3

    POCO M3

    Price: Rs. 12,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery
    OPPO A54

    OPPO A54

    Price: Rs. 13,490
    Key Specs

    • 6.51-inch (1600 ×720 pixels) HD+19:9 display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal memory
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP macro and 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy M32

    Samsung Galaxy M32

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

    Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

    Price: Rs. 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storag
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, August 16, 2021, 1:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 16, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X