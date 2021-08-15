Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas: Best Midrange Smartphones Gift Your Sister Under Rs. 15,000 Price Tag Features oi-Harish Kumar

It's not just the Independance day which makes August a month for celebration in India. Raksha Bandhan which is an auspicuos festival is also round the corner celebrated to strengthen the bonds of siblings. And since the festival is just a few days away, you already might have started the hunt for a best gift for your sister. And what best than a modern day smartphone would make for a gift this festival.

This article is centered around the best gifting solution for your sister this Rakshabandhan. We have picked some of the best offerings that wouldn't burn a hole in your pocket. All the devices mentioned on this article comes under Rs. 15,000 category and deliver a good performance in all aspects. Take a look at the list: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Price: Rs. 13,499

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery Realme 8 Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 1000 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery POCO M3 Price: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery OPPO A54 Price: Rs. 13,490

Key Specs

6.51-inch (1600 ×720 pixels) HD+19:9 display

2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP macro and 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy M32 Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storag

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery

