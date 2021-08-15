Just In
Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas: Best Midrange Smartphones Gift Your Sister Under Rs. 15,000 Price Tag
It's not just the Independance day which makes August a month for celebration in India. Raksha Bandhan which is an auspicuos festival is also round the corner celebrated to strengthen the bonds of siblings. And since the festival is just a few days away, you already might have started the hunt for a best gift for your sister. And what best than a modern day smartphone would make for a gift this festival.
This article is centered around the best gifting solution for your sister this Rakshabandhan. We have picked some of the best offerings that wouldn't burn a hole in your pocket. All the devices mentioned on this article comes under Rs. 15,000 category and deliver a good performance in all aspects. Take a look at the list:
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Price: Rs. 13,499
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
Realme 8
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 1000 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
POCO M3
Price: Rs. 12,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO A54
Price: Rs. 13,490
Key Specs
- 6.51-inch (1600 ×720 pixels) HD+19:9 display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP macro and 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy M32
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Price: Rs. 10,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storag
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery
