Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas Pocket-Friendly Smartphones Under Rs. 7,000
Raksha Bandhan is around the corner and if you haven't thought about the gift that are you presenting to your sibling, then we have a great idea for you. Instead of getting fancy things that might lose their value in a couple of days, get them a smartphone.
You might think, smartphones could cost a lot of money. And the answer to that question is both yes and no. We have curated a list of budget smartphones available in India, all priced under Rs. 7,000.
We have included phones from various brands such as Nokia, Samsung, Vivo, and Micromax so that you will have a choice to get a phone from your favorite brand.
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020
MRP: Rs. 6,299
Key Specs
- 5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD PLS TFT display
- Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor clocked at 1.4GHz with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU
- 1GB RAM, 16GB storage (11.7GB available memory)
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh removable battery
Nokia 1
MRP: Rs. 3,999
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display
- 1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
- Dual SIM
- 5 MP fixed-focus rear camera
- 2 MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2150mAh battery
Micromax iOne
MRP: Rs. 5,999
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (540 x 1132 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863 processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 5MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G
- 2200mAh (typical) battery
Lava Z61 2GB RAM
MRP: Rs. 5,999
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.5GHz Quad-core processor
- 1GB / 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition / Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Vivo Y90
MRP: Rs. 6,490
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) 16nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE83200 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
Coolpad Cool 3 Plus 32GB
MRP: Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Tecno Spark Go
MRP: Rs. 5,599
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1500 X 720) pixels) HD+ display
- 2.0GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 processor
- 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- HiOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0(Pie)
- Dual SIM + Memory card
- 8-megapixel rear camera
- AI Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Nokia 2.1
MRP: Rs. 4,549
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch HD IPS Display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Dual Speakers
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 4100mAh Battery
Panasonic Eluga I6
MRP: Rs. 6,499
Key Specs
- 5.45 inch FWVGA Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- MediaTek Processor
- 3000 mAh Battery
