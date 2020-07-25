Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas Pocket-Friendly Smartphones Under Rs. 7,000

You might think, smartphones could cost a lot of money. And the answer to that question is both yes and no. We have curated a list of budget smartphones available in India, all priced under Rs. 7,000.

We have included phones from various brands such as Nokia, Samsung, Vivo, and Micromax so that you will have a choice to get a phone from your favorite brand.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020

MRP: Rs. 6,299

Key Specs



5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD PLS TFT display

Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor clocked at 1.4GHz with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU

1GB RAM, 16GB storage (11.7GB available memory)

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2600mAh removable battery

Nokia 1

MRP: Rs. 3,999

Key Specs



4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display

1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition

Dual SIM

5 MP fixed-focus rear camera

2 MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2150mAh battery

Micromax iOne

MRP: Rs. 5,999

Key Specs



5.45-inch (540 x 1132 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863 processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

5MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G

2200mAh (typical) battery

Lava Z61 2GB RAM

MRP: Rs. 5,999

Key Specs



5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.5GHz Quad-core processor

1GB / 2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition / Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

8MP auto focus rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Vivo Y90

MRP: Rs. 6,490

Key Specs



6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) 16nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE83200 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus 32GB

MRP: Rs. 4,999

Key Specs



5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Tecno Spark Go

MRP: Rs. 5,599

Key Specs



6.1-inch (1500 X 720) pixels) HD+ display

2.0GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 processor

2GB RAM, 16GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

HiOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0(Pie)

Dual SIM + Memory card

8-megapixel rear camera

AI Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Nokia 2.1

MRP: Rs. 4,549

Key Specs



5.5 Inch HD IPS Display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor

1GB RAM With 8GB ROM

Dual SIM

8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Dual Speakers

Bluetooth 4.1

4100mAh Battery

Panasonic Eluga I6

MRP: Rs. 6,499

Key Specs