Raksha Bandhan Special: Upto 50% off on best smartphones

Raksha Bandhan is right around the corner and to all you brothers out there who are trying to find the perfect gift for your sisters, we have a good news for you.

Amazon is offering great discounts on top smartphones which means you do not only gift a great smartphone to your sister but you also save up while doing so. Well, if you think of it its a great news for all the sisters who are mostly on the receiving end. But hey! At least you get to same a few crumbs. All thanks to Amazon.

So, the devices that are available on a discount are all best sellers. To name a few smartphones that Amazon is offering for a discounted price are Apple iPhone 7, OnePlus 3T, LG G6, Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro, Nubia Z11 among others.

The discount ranges from as low as 6 percent to as high as 50 percent. LG V20 Titan is for a 48 percent discount where as LG G6 can be bought for a discount of 33 percent. The discount that is being offered is on the price at which these smartphones were originally launched.

49% off on LG V20 LGH990DS (Pink)

MRP Price: Rs 60,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 30,899
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features

  • 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi
  • 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
  • Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
  • 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM (nano+nano)
  • 16MP rear camera with OIS 2.0, F1.8 aperture
  • 8MP secondary rear camera
  • 5MP front camera
  • 4G LTE
  • 3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0
29% off on HTC U Play (Sapphire Blue, 64GB)

MRP Price: Rs 41,990
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 29,990
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features

  • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
  • Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to Mali T860 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE
  • 2500mAh battery with fast charging

18% off on Micromax Dual 5 E4820 (Champagne, 128GB)

MRP Price: Rs 28,999
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 23,699
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor (Quad 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.2GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • 128GB internal storage
  • expandable memory with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micro)
  • 13MP (monochrome) + 13MP (RGB) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 13MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3200mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0

11% off on Sony Xperia XZs (Ice Blue)

MRP Price: Rs 51,990
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 46,300
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features

  • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display, X-Reality, Dynamic Contrast Enhancer, sRGB 138%
  • Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB / 64GB (Dual SIM) internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM (Optional)
  • Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
  • 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
  • 13MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G LTE
  • 2900mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology
43% off on Lenovo Z2 Plus (Black, 64GB)

MRP Price: Rs 17,999
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 10,171
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features

  • 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
  • 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

17% off on Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro (Navy Blue, 64GB)

MRP Price: Rs 29,990
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 24,990
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features

  • 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Protection
  • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB Internal Storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 16MP rear camera
  • 16MP front camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3300mAh battery with fast charging

52% off Intex Aqua Supreme+ (Champagne, 16GB)

MRP Price: Rs 11,900
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 5,699
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
  • 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
  • Dual SIM
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery
32% off on Apple iPhone 5s (Space Grey, 16GB)

MRP Price: Rs 25,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 16,998
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features

  • 4 Inch Retina Display
  • Nano SIM
  • A7 Processor
  • 8MP Camera
  • Dual LED Flash.Facetime HD Camera
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • SIRI
  • Fingerprint Sensor
  • Non-removable Li-Po 1560 mAh battery (5.92 Wh)

4% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 2016 SM-J710F (Black, 16GB)

MRP Price: Rs 15,990
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 15,300
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
  • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
  • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
  • 3300mAh battery

 

52% off LYF Water 10 (Black)

MRP Price: Rs 11,549
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 5,589
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Dongxu Glass protection
  • 1.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6753 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
  • Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP auto focus rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 5MP auto front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2300mAh battery
63% off on LYF Water 8 White 3GB RAM 13MP 4G VoLTE

MRP Price: Rs 19,299
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 7,227
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD AMOLED display
  • Octa-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 (Cortex A53 - 4×1.5GHz + 4×1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB via MicroSD
  • Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/MicroSD)
  • 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera with LED Flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2600mAh battery

 

31% off on Honor Holly 3 (Black, 16GB)

MRP Price: Rs 13,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display, 1000:1 contast ratio
  • 1.2 GHz Octa-Core Kirin 620 processor with Mali 450 GPU
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE,
  • 3100mAh battery

47% off Apple iPhone SE (Silver, 16GB)

MRP Price: Rs 39,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 20,499
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features

  • 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
  • A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
  • 12MP ISight Camera
  • 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
  • Touch ID
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • LTE Support
  • 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps.
  • Non-removable Li-Po 1624 mAh battery (6.21 Wh)

 

34% off on LG G6

MRP Price: Rs 55,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 36,525
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features

  • 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI
  • Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
  • 32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant
  • 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash
  • secondary rear camera with 125-degree lens
  • 5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens
  • 4G LTE
  • 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

13% off on Apple iPhone 7

MRP Price: Rs 56,200
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 48,99
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features

  • 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display
  • Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
  • 2GB RAM, 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
  • iOS 10
  • Water and dust resistant (IP67)
  • 12MP camera
  • 7MP front camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 1960mAh built-in battery with up to 10 days standby

12% off Apple iPhone 6s (Silver, 32GB)

MRP Price: Rs 46,900
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 41,399
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features

  • 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
  • A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
  • Force Touch Technology
  • 12MP ISight Camera
  • 5MP Front Facing Camera
  • Touch ID
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • LTE Support
  • 1715 MAh Battery

 

21% off Google Pixel XL (Quite Black, 128 GB)

MRP Price: Rs 67,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 52,992
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features

  • 5.5 inch QHD AMOLED Display
  • 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
  • 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
  • 12MP Camera With LED Flash
  • 8MP Front Camera
  • Single Nano Sim
  • USB Type-C
  • 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth
  • 3450 MAh Battery
24% Google Pixel (Very Silver, 128GB)

MRP Price: Rs 57,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 43,192
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features

  • 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
  • 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
  • 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
  • 12MP Camera With LED Flash
  • 8MP Front Camera
  • Single Nano Sim
  • USB Type-C
  • 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth
  • 2770 MAh Battery

7% off on OnePlus 3T (Soft Gold, 6GB RAM + 64GB memory)

MRP Price: Rs 29,999
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 27,999
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
  • 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
  • Dual nano SIM slots
  • 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
  • 4G LTE with VoLTE
  • 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
Story first published: Wednesday, August 2, 2017, 6:00 [IST]
