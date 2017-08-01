Raksha Bandhan Special: Upto 50% off on best smartphones

Raksha Bandhan is right around the corner and to all you brothers out there who are trying to find the perfect gift for your sisters, we have a good news for you.

Amazon is offering great discounts on top smartphones which means you do not only gift a great smartphone to your sister but you also save up while doing so. Well, if you think of it its a great news for all the sisters who are mostly on the receiving end. But hey! At least you get to same a few crumbs. All thanks to Amazon.

So, the devices that are available on a discount are all best sellers. To name a few smartphones that Amazon is offering for a discounted price are Apple iPhone 7, OnePlus 3T, LG G6, Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro, Nubia Z11 among others.

The discount ranges from as low as 6 percent to as high as 50 percent. LG V20 Titan is for a 48 percent discount where as LG G6 can be bought for a discount of 33 percent. The discount that is being offered is on the price at which these smartphones were originally launched.

