Realme 3 launched in India: Threat to other budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000

Realme, OPPO's extension has recently launched its latest series known as "Realme 3" today(4th March 2019) in India. The prime selling point of this device is it runs ColorOS 6.0 topped with Android 9 Pie which features several amazing attributes including India-centric features and App Drawer as per the users' feedback. Coming with some other promising aspects, the device poses a threat to other budget smartphones in the same price segment of(under Rs. 10K).

The Realme 3 comes with a new shiny looking unibody design which makes it quite appealing. It has a dewdrop display that offers full-scale videos, providing a bigger and vivid cinematic experience. Its SoC also looks upgraded in the form of Helio P70 chipset that can offer the faster user-experience.

Besides, it also sports a massive battery and comes along with a better camera setup. Despite it overshadows other budget devices, still you would not like to miss a few of them. You can go with the Samsung Galaxy M10 which sports iconic looking infinity V-display and is equipped with a good working chipset.

Likewise, you can also roll for a few other devices that you can find as of a list below.