    Realme 3 launched in India: Threat to other budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000

    By
    |

    Realme, OPPO's extension has recently launched its latest series known as "Realme 3" today(4th March 2019) in India. The prime selling point of this device is it runs ColorOS 6.0 topped with Android 9 Pie which features several amazing attributes including India-centric features and App Drawer as per the users' feedback. Coming with some other promising aspects, the device poses a threat to other budget smartphones in the same price segment of(under Rs. 10K).

    Realme 3 launched in India: Threat to other budget phones under Rs10K

     

    The Realme 3 comes with a new shiny looking unibody design which makes it quite appealing. It has a dewdrop display that offers full-scale videos, providing a bigger and vivid cinematic experience. Its SoC also looks upgraded in the form of Helio P70 chipset that can offer the faster user-experience.

    Besides, it also sports a massive battery and comes along with a better camera setup. Despite it overshadows other budget devices, still you would not like to miss a few of them. You can go with the Samsung Galaxy M10 which sports iconic looking infinity V-display and is equipped with a good working chipset.

    Likewise, you can also roll for a few other devices that you can find as of a list below.

    Samsung Galaxy A10

    Best Price of Galaxy A10
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
    • 5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Face Unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,400mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy M10

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M10
    Key Specs

    • 13MP+5MP ultra-wide angle dual camera | 5MP f2.0 front camera. The internet usage time is 15 hours for 3G as well as 19 hours for LTE.The video playback time is 17 hours and audio playback time is 84 hours
    • 15.8cm (6.22") HD+ Infinity V Display with 90% screen ratio
    • 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB in a dedicated slot
    • Fast face unlock | 3400 mAh lithium-ion battery
    • Dual SIM (nano+nano) with dual standby and dual VoLTE
    • 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 octa-core processor | Android Oreo v8.1 OS

    Vivo Y91

    Best Price of Vivo Y91
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh battery

    Mobiistar X1 Notch

    Best Price of Mobiistar X1 Notch
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1498 × 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR Rogue GE8300
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3020mAh battery

    Micromax Infinity N11

    Best Price of Micromax Infinity N11
    Key Specs

    • 6.19 Inch 18:9 HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
    • 1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor
    • 2GB RAM With 32GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera With Flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 4000 MAh Battery

    Micromax Infinity N12

    Best Price of Micromax Infinity N12
    Key Specs

    • 6.19 Inch 18:9 HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
    • 1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera With Flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint
    • 4000 MAh Battery

    Asus Zenfone Max M2

    Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max M2
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera andsecondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

    Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
    • 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM (Nano + Nano + MicroSD)
    • Dual 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 13MP Front Facing Camera With LED Flash
    • Fingerprint
    • VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • 5000 MAh Battery

    Lava Z81

    Best Price of Lava Z81
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Star OS 5.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 13MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Lenovo K9

    Best Price of Lenovo K9
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 13MP front camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,000mAh battery

    Nokia 3.1 Plus 32GB

    Best Price of Nokia 3.1 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass for protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • 3GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 600

    Best Price of Panasonic Eluga Ray 600
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739WA 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP primary rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Nokia 5.1 Plus

    Best Price of Nokia 5.1 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

    Honor 9N

    Best Price of Honor 9N
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 16:11 [IST]
