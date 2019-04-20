Realme 3 Pro launching on 22nd April: Threat to other budget smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Realme 3 Pro, the next model from Realme is going to be launched on 22nd April. This budget-friendly device is a hub of plenty of amazing features. We have further mentioned the detailed features of this device. This device is also giving strong competition to other budget phones, because of which some users are forming up a bigger queue after Realme 3 Pro. Moreover, you can also look for these handsets if at all you consider them as a secondary choice.

The realme 3 Pro comes with a dual camera at the rear and sports a single but powerful sensor up front. Pictures taken from either side, won't disappoint you. It has massive battery support, meaning you can comfortably use your mobile phone for a very long time without having a fear of its drainage.

There are more features which you will get to know after it gets launched. Besides, you can look for a few other alternative devices from the list. You can go with the Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy M30, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, and more. These devices come with powerful backup with the support of fast charging. While some of these devices sport up to triple rear camera system and many more other amazing features. Take a look at the list below.