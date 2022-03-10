Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE Launched With Android 11, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC; Should You Buy? Features oi-Megha Rawat

Realme 9 5G and the Realme 9 5G SE have been launched in India. The devices have storage capacities of up to 128GB. The MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G CPU powers the Realme 9 5G, while the Snapdragon 778G 5G processor powers the Realme 9 5G SE. According to the Realme, both smartphones include a sophisticated 5G power saving technologies that effortlessly convert between 4G and 5G.

Realme 9 5G Features

The Realme 9 5G is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs Android 11 with the corporation's Realme UI 2.0 on top. A 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits is featured on the smartphone.

The Realme 9 5G is driven by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. By utilizing redundant internal storage, the smartphone's usable RAM can be increased to 11GB.

A 48MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, as well as an undisclosed monochrome portrait sensor and a macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens, are included in the smartphone's triple back camera setup. On the front, there's a 16mp selfie camera with an f/2.1 aperture lens.

The Realme 9 5G has up to 128GB of internal UFS 2.1 storage that can be upgraded up to 1TB with a microSD card. 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and GPS/ A-GPS are among the connectivity choices. The Realme 9 5G has a proximity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, and a fingerprint sensor on the side.

The Realme 9 5G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W Quick Charge through a USB Type-C connector. The smartphone is 162.5x74.8x8.5mm in size and weighs approximately 188 grams.

Realme 9 5G SE Features

The newly released dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 9 5G SE, runs on Android 11 as well, with Realme UI 2.0 on top. The smartphone has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412) display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness. The Snapdragon 778G SoC in the Realme 9 5G SE is combined with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone allows users to increase virtual RAM to up to 13GB by utilizing spare storage.

A 48MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, as well as an unnamed monochrome portrait sensor and a macro camera with f/2.4 aperture lenses, are included in the Realme 9 5G SE smartphone. Like the Realme 9 5G, the smartphone has a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.1 aperture lens.

The Realme 9 5G SE comes with up to 128GB of internal UFS 2.2 storage that can be upgraded (up to 1TB) with a microSD card. 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, and GPS/ A-GPS are among the connectivity choices. A proximity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor are among the handset's sensors.

The Realme 9 5G SE comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and a USB Type-C connection that supports 30W Quick Charge. According to Realme, the smartphone measures 164.4x75.8x8.5mm and weighs roughly 199 grams.

Realme 9 5G Price And Availability

The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage edition of the Realme 9 5G costs Rs. 14,999 in India, while the 6GB + 128GB option costs Rs. 17,499. On ICICI Bank and SBI bank credit card and credit card EMI purchases, the company is offering an instant discount of Rs. 1,500.

The smartphone will be offered in two color options: Meteor Black and Stargaze White, and will be available for purchase starting March 14 on Flipkart, Realme.com, and store outlets.

Realme 9 5G SE Price And Availability

Meanwhile, the Realme 9 5G SE price in India is Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. On ICICI Bank and SBI Bank credit cards and credit card EMI transactions, the company is offering a Rs. 2,000 immediate discounts.

According to Realme, the smartphone will be available in two colour options: Azure Glow and Starry Glow, and will be available for purchase starting March 14 on Flipkart, Realme.com, and retail outlets.

