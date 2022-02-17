Realme 9 Pro 5G Vs Vivo T1 5G: Which One’s Better & Why Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme recently launched the Realme 9 Pro 5G alongside the Realme 9 Pro+ in India. On the other hand, Vivo's latest Vivo T1 5G is a good alternative to the Realme 9 Pro. Both the smartphones come under Rs. 20,000 segment. Also, they run the same Snapdragon 695 processor. Here we've compared the pricing and features of both the Realme 9 Pro and the Vivo T1 5G which will help you to choose the best one.

Realme 9 Pro 5G Vs Vivo T1 5G: Price Factor

Staring with the Realme 9 Pro 5G, which starts at Rs. 17,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will cost Rs. 20,999. In contrast, the Vivo T1 5G price starts in India at Rs. 15,990 for the base 4GB + 128GB model, Rs. 16,990 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model and the high-end 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 19,990.

So, you can get the Vivo device starting at Rs. 15,990, while you need to spend Rs. 17,990 for the Realme 9 Pro; however, you'll get the 6GB + 128GB model. Further, the Realme phone is available in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue color options, while the Vivo T1 comes in Rainbow Fantasy and Starlight Black color options.

Realme 9 Pro 5G Vs Vivo T1 5G: Display Design

In terms of design, the Realme 9 Pro beats the Vivo smartphone. Since the Realme phone has a Light Shift Design that will change the back panel's color from Light Blue to Red when exposed to sunlight. However, the color-shifting technology is only available for the Sunrise Blue color option. On the other hand, the Vivo T1 5G flaunts a gradient back panel.

Coming to the display, the Realme 9 Pro 5G has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Vivo T1 5G comes with a larger 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2408 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Vivo T1 measures 164x75.84x8.25mm and weighs 187grams, while the Realme device weighs 195 grams.

Realme 9 Pro 5G Vs Vivo T1 5G: Performance

Both units are powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. On the software front, the Vivo T1 runs Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12, while the Realme device also ships with Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0. Besides, the Realme 9 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W Dart Charge fast charging support, while the Vivo T1 5G supports 18W charging tech; however, it has the same 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme 9 Pro 5G Vs Vivo T1 5G: Camera Specs

The Realme 9 Pro offers a triple rear camera system that houses a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, it includes a 16MP front camera sensor. On the other hand, the Vivo T1 comes with a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a pair of 2MP sensors. Vivo has also used a 16MP sensor at the front.

Which One Should You Buy?

Both devices offer decent features for their asking price. Even you get the same processor and battery on both phones. If you want a good design along with better camera features and fast charging, can consider the Realme 9 Pro. Since the Vivo T1 also skips the ultra-wide lens.

