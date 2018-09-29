Realme C1 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Budget smartphones under Rs. 7,000 compared

Budget smartphones have come a long way from having basic specifications to being equipped with advanced features. Already, Xiaomi has been dominating the budget market segment with its Redmi smartphones. Now, Realme has announced the launch of a budget smartphone called Realme C1 to compete against the Redmi 6A that was launched in India early in September.

Given that both the smartphones are priced similarly, here is a comparison between the two devices. In this comparison, we will get to know how the Redmi 6A and Realme C1 stack up against each other.

Display

The Realme C1 has a large 6.2-inch HD+ notch display while the Redmi 6A bestows a relatively smaller 5.45-inch display with a tall 18:9 aspect ratio. Though both the screens are tall and offer a similar resolution, the Realme C1 is much better with a bigger display and the notch giving ample screen space. Moreover, the Realme phone looks more premium.

Hardware specifications

In terms of hardware specifications, the Realme C1 comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. The Redmi 6A uses a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage space. Again, the Realme C1 is powerful with a faster Snapdragon chipset but it could have had 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. Both the phones have a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB additional storage.

Camera

On the imaging front, the Realme C1 has dual rear cameras with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. This is much better as it can click portrait mode shots with bokeh effect. On the other hand, the Xiaomi offering has a single 13MP camera at its rear. Both the devices have a similar 5MP selfie camera not making much difference.

Battery and other features

While the Redmi 6A has a 3000mAh battery, the Realme C1 with a more capacious 4230mAh battery should last relatively longer. Notably, the same battery capacity was used by the Realme 2 as well. Both the smartphones come with 4G LTE, dual-SIM support and other standard aspects. And, both do not have a physical fingerprint sensor and depend on Face Unlock.

Price

Realme C1 has been launched for Rs. 6,999 and the Redmi 6A comes in two variants priced at Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 6,999 respectively.

Verdict

Given the pricing and specifications of these smartphones, we can tell you that if you want more RAM and storage, then you should opt for the Redmi 6A. If memory is not your concern and you want a better camera, display and battery life, then you should buy the Realme C1.