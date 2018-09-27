Realme C1 with dual cameras and AI Face Unlock launched for Rs. 6,999

In addition to the Realme 2 Pro, the company has launched a new smartphone called the Realme C1 that is priced at Rs. 6,999. This smartphone is a direct rival to the Xiaomi Redmi 6A that was launched recently in the country for Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 6,999. Going by its features and specifications, it looks like this one will be the best-in-class offering in its price point.

Realme C1 specifications

When it comes to the specifications, this entry-level smartphone flaunts a unibody glossy back panel and sports a 6.2-inch IPS notch display with a HD+ resolution of 1520x720 pixels. It has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a tall display. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.8%.

Under the hood, the smartphone makes use of a 14nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 paired with Adreno 506 GPU, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting expandable storage space up to 256GB. For imaging, the Realme C1 has dual rear cameras with a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and AI facial unlock.

Given its entry-level price point, the Realme C1 misses the fingerprint sensor. However, there is AI Face Unlock as mentioned above. The smartphone comes with dual SIM dual VoLTE, Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.1 and a capacious 4230mAh battery touted to render 2-days of battery life.

Price and availability

This smartphone is priced at Rs. 6,999 and will be exclusive to Flipkart. It will go on sale on October 11 at 12 PM. Notably, this is an introductory price for Diwali and the company is yet to reveal the final pricing. It comes in two color variants - Deep Black and Ocean Blue. And, there is Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs. 4,450 and up to 1.1TB of 4G data.