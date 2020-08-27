Just In
Realme C15 Vs Other 6000mAh Battery Budget Smartphones On Competition
Realme C15 is one of the latest smartphones to hit the Indian market. As a budget smartphone, the Realme C15 ticks the right boxes when it comes to performance, battery, and a few other aspects. The new smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM. There is a 13MP quad-camera module at the rear and an 8MP selfie shooter. There is a 6,000 mAh battery fueling the Realme C15.
Realme C15
At the same time, there are plenty of other options in the market with similar features and falling within the same price bracket. Some of these devices include the Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy M30s, and also the Galaxy M31. One of the key features of these devices is a similar 6,000 mAh battery with a budget price tag.
The Samsung Galaxy M21 is one of the latest offerings from Samsung. The Galaxy M21 has a couple of unique features when compared with the Realme C15. For one, the Galaxy M21 comes with an AMOLED display and is powered by the Exynos 9611 processor.
One can also compare the Tecno Spark Power, Tecno Spark Power 2, and the Tecno Spark 6 Air. Take for instance the Tecno Spark Air 6, which is one of the latest launches in the market. It's the budget price tag and a similar camera module is on par with the Realme C15. Plus, it also features a 6,000 mAh battery just like the Realme C15.
Samsung Galaxy M21
MRP: Rs. 15,550
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core with Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP+ 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M30s
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, 420nit brightness
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Tecno Spark Power 2
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, 420nit brightness
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Tecno Spark Power
MRP: Rs. 11,999
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (720 x 1548 pixels) HD+ AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP +8MP +2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Tecno Spark 6 Air
MRP: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 7-inch (1640 X 720) pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core withMediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- HiOS 6.0 based on Android 10
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M31
MRP: Rs. 16,499
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
