Realme C15 Vs Other 6000mAh Battery Budget Smartphones On Competition

Realme C15

At the same time, there are plenty of other options in the market with similar features and falling within the same price bracket. Some of these devices include the Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy M30s, and also the Galaxy M31. One of the key features of these devices is a similar 6,000 mAh battery with a budget price tag.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 is one of the latest offerings from Samsung. The Galaxy M21 has a couple of unique features when compared with the Realme C15. For one, the Galaxy M21 comes with an AMOLED display and is powered by the Exynos 9611 processor.

One can also compare the Tecno Spark Power, Tecno Spark Power 2, and the Tecno Spark 6 Air. Take for instance the Tecno Spark Air 6, which is one of the latest launches in the market. It's the budget price tag and a similar camera module is on par with the Realme C15. Plus, it also features a 6,000 mAh battery just like the Realme C15.

Samsung Galaxy M21

MRP: Rs. 15,550

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core with Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP+ 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M30s

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, 420nit brightness

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Tecno Spark Power 2

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



Tecno Spark Power

MRP: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs



6.35-inch (720 x 1548 pixels) HD+ AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP +8MP +2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Tecno Spark 6 Air

MRP: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs



7-inch (1640 X 720) pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core withMediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

HiOS 6.0 based on Android 10

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M31

MRP: Rs. 16,499

Key Specs

