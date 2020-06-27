Realme C3i Vs Other Budget Smartphones

The smartphone is said to be a rebranded version of the Realme C3 which is already available for sale in India. It is equipped with features like and HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, dual-rear cameras, and a beefy 5,000 mAh battery. The device has got a bunch of competitors in its segment.

Amongst the popular ones are the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Samsung Galaxy M11, Oppo A31, and the LG W30. Read on to know the list of smartphones that rivals up against the Realme C3i.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Vivo U10

Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with with Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Vivo U20

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable up to 256GB with micoSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy M11

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD TFT display

1.8GHz Octa-Core processor

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

OneUI based on Android OS

Dual SIM + dedicated microSD slot

13MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Infinix Hot 9 Pro

Key Specs

6.6 Inch HD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

Micro USB

5000mAh Battery

OPPO A31 2020

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

OPPO A5 2020

Key Specs



6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

LG W30

Key Specs



6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) 19:9 IPS Dot FullVision display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) built-in battery

Tecno Spark Power 2

Key Specs

7-inch (720 x 1640 pixels) HD+ HD+ Incell IPS LCD screen, 255 PPI

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with HiOS

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP(primary lens)+5MP (wide-angle lens)+2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Motorola One Action

Key Specs

