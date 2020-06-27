Just In
Realme C3i Vs Other Budget Smartphones
Realme just got over with the launch of the Realme X3 series in India alongside the Realme Buds Q true wireless earbuds. That's not it, the company has silently launched another handset outside India called the Realme C3i. The handset has been launched in Vietnam and has joined the company's budget smartphone portfolio.
The smartphone is said to be a rebranded version of the Realme C3 which is already available for sale in India. It is equipped with features like and HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, dual-rear cameras, and a beefy 5,000 mAh battery. The device has got a bunch of competitors in its segment.
Amongst the popular ones are the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Samsung Galaxy M11, Oppo A31, and the LG W30. Read on to know the list of smartphones that rivals up against the Realme C3i.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
- 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo U10
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo U20
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable up to 256GB with micoSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy M11
- 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD TFT display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core processor
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- OneUI based on Android OS
- Dual SIM + dedicated microSD slot
- 13MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.6 Inch HD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
- Micro USB
- 5000mAh Battery
OPPO A31 2020
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
OPPO A5 2020
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
LG W30
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) 19:9 IPS Dot FullVision display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
Tecno Spark Power 2
- 7-inch (720 x 1640 pixels) HD+ HD+ Incell IPS LCD screen, 255 PPI
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with HiOS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP(primary lens)+5MP (wide-angle lens)+2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Motorola One Action
- 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Exynos 9609 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 16MP + 5MP depth sensing camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
