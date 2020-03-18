Just In
Realme Days Sale Debuts On March 19: All Discounts And Offers You Can Avail
Realme has announced that it will host the Realme Days sale in India to provide its fans with attractive discounts and offers. Notably, the sale will go live on March 19 and will last until March 22 via Realme.com, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Amazon. During the four-day sale, buyers can get lucrative offers. Besides this, on March 18 at 8 PM, there will be an early sale on Flipkart.
This Realme Days sale, you can get attractive discounts on devices such as Realme 5 series, Realme XT, Realme X, Realme X2, X2 Pro and more. Apart from that, the newly launched Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will be available at 10% discount. Also, there will be no cost EMI payment options as well.
If you are interested in buying a Realme smartphone, then this Realme Days Sale could be the best time as you can get discounts and offers unlike never before. Check out the deals on Realme smartphones from below.
Realme 5 Pro
Realme 5 Pro will be priced starting from Rs. 11,999 during the Realme Days Sale. This is a Rs. 1,000 discount on the base variant. On the other hand, the other variants with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM are available at Rs. 2,000 discount.
Realme 5
Realme 5 has got a discount of Rs. 500 during this sale. The 3GB RAM variant of the Realme 5 is priced starting from Rs. 8,499 during the sale instead of its previous pricing of Rs. 8,999. The other two variants have got a discount of Rs. 1,000.
Realme X
Realme X with a pop-up selfie camera module is available for Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 17,999 for the 4GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants respectively, which is a discount of Rs. 2,000 on its pricing.
Realme XT
The Realme XT has got a discount of Rs. 1,000 taking it down to Rs. 14,999 onwards for the base variant.
Realme X2
Realme X2 comes with an exchange discount of up to Rs. 4,000 on exchanging an old smartphone for a new one.
Realme X2 Pro
Powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, the Realme X2 Pro is also available for up to Rs. 4,000 exchange discount during the sale.
Realme 6 Pro
Realme 6 Pro launched a few days back is available starting from Rs. 16,999. Also, there is no cost EMI payment option and 10% instant discount on using an SBI credit card for the purchase and choosing EMI transaction.
Realme 6
Realme 6, which was launched with the Realme 6 is also available on no cost EMI and there is 10% instant discount on using an SBI credit card for the purchase.
