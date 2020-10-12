Just In
Realme Days Sale: Special Discount Offers On Realme Smartphones
As the festival season is approaching soon, the retail market, be it online or offline is showering discounts for buyers. Recently, the online retailers Flipkart and Amazon announced when they will host the Big Billion Days sale and Great Indian Festival sale that list a slew of products at irresistible deals unlike we have never seen before. Besides the online retailers, several smartphone brands such as Xiaomi and Realme have also announced when they will host their festive season sales.
Talking about Realme, the brand has announced that it will host the Festive Days sale starting from October 16 at 12 AM to October 22. During this offer period, the brand will provide discounts and offers across product categories such as smartphones, audio accessories, wearables and more.
The audio products such as Realme Buds Air Pro and Buds Q will be available at a discount of Rs. 500, the Realme TV models will get discounts of up to Rs. 3,000 and power banks will get up to Rs. 300 discount.
Having detailed the discounts on various products, here we have listed the discounts and offers that one can avail on buying smartphones during the Realme Days Sale.
Realme 5 (Rs.2,000 Off)
Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
- 2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 665 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera
- 13MP Selfie Camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000 MAh Battery
Realme C2 (Rs.2,000 Off)
Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
Realme XT (Rs.1,000 Off)
Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 550nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Realme 5 Pro(Rs.1,000 Off)
Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4035mAh battery (typical) / 3950mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
Realme 3 Pro (Rs.6,000 Off)
Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4045mAh battery
Realme X(Rs.1,000 Off)
Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging
Realme 3 (Rs.3,000 Off)
Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
Realme 3i (Rs.1,000 Off)
Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
Realme U1 (Rs.5,000 Off)
Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
- 2.1GHz Octa Core Helio P70 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP Dual Camera With LED Flash
- 25MP Selfie Camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 3500 MAh Battery
Realme 2 Pro (Rs.4,991 Off)
Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh built-in battery
