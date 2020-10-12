Realme Days Sale: Special Discount Offers On Realme Smartphones

Talking about Realme, the brand has announced that it will host the Festive Days sale starting from October 16 at 12 AM to October 22. During this offer period, the brand will provide discounts and offers across product categories such as smartphones, audio accessories, wearables and more.

The audio products such as Realme Buds Air Pro and Buds Q will be available at a discount of Rs. 500, the Realme TV models will get discounts of up to Rs. 3,000 and power banks will get up to Rs. 300 discount.

Having detailed the discounts on various products, here we have listed the discounts and offers that one can avail on buying smartphones during the Realme Days Sale.

Realme 5 (Rs.2,000 Off)

6.5 Inch HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display

2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 665 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera

13MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery

Realme C2 (Rs.2,000 Off)

6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) built-in battery

Realme XT (Rs.1,000 Off)

6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 550nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Realme 5 Pro(Rs.1,000 Off)

6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4035mAh battery (typical) / 3950mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging

Realme 3 Pro (Rs.6,000 Off)

6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4045mAh battery

Realme X(Rs.1,000 Off)

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging

Realme 3 (Rs.3,000 Off)

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

Realme 3i (Rs.1,000 Off)

6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

Realme U1 (Rs.5,000 Off)

6.3 Inch FHD+ IPS Touch Screen Display

2.1GHz Octa Core Helio P70 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP Dual Camera With LED Flash

25MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

3500 MAh Battery

Realme 2 Pro (Rs.4,991 Off)

