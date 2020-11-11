Realme Festive Days: Diwali Discount Sale On Realme Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Diwali is just a few days away and online as well as the offline markets are flooded with discount sales. Smartphone brands are not left behind. Several companies have been hosting an online sale at their official websites where different products are being offered with limited period discounts. To mark the Diwali celebrations, Realme is also hosting Festive Day sales where you can buy Realme smartphones and other products from the company's ecosystem at discounted prices.

The Realme Festive Days Sale commenced on November 8, 2020, and will be live till November 13. During the sale, you can not only buy smartphones, but also other products such as the Sonic M1 electric toothbrush, Realme Buds Air TWS earbuds, and more. Since the company is grabbing all the attention with its value for money smartphones, let's have a look at the models which you can buy with discounts during this sale. Rs.1,000 Off On Realme C15 Offer Available On Realme Online Store

Key Specs 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery Rs.5,00 Off Realme C11 Offer Available On Realme Online Store

Key Specs 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Rs.1,000 Off On Realme narzo 20 Pro (Black Ninja,6GB+64GB) Offer Available On Realme Online Store

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery Rs.3,000 Off On Realme X3 (Arctic White,8GB+128GB) Offer Available On Realme Online Store

Key Specs 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera + 8MP Rear Camera

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) with 30W Dart Charge fast charging Rs.4,000 Off On Realme X3 SuperZoom (Arctic White,12GB+256GB) Offer Available On Realme Online Store

Key Specs 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera + 8MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh Battery Rs.7,000 Off On Realme X50 Pro (Rust Red,8GB+128GB) Offer Available On Realme Online Store

Key Specs 6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with realme UI

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera

32MP front-facing camera + 8MP Front Camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery Rs.2,000 Off On Realme 6 Offer Available On Realme Online Store

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery

Best Mobiles in India