Just In
- 7 min ago Mi 10T Lite India Launch Expected Soon; Receives NBTC Certification
-
- 12 min ago Acerpure Cool 2-in-1 Air Purifier And Circulator Launched In India; Should You Buy?
- 45 min ago Realme X7 Pro Tipped To Launch Soon In India; Dimensity 1000 Chip With 5G Expected
- 1 hr ago OnePlus Nord Gray Ash Special Edition Color Variant Hands-On
Don't Miss
- News What is the confusion: Nitish to remain CM reiterates BJP
- Sports IPL 2020: Brett Lee impressed with the performances of young Indian players; Brian Lara picks his favourite moment
- Movies Yash On His KGF: 2 Co-Star Sanjay Dutt: He Is Going To Rip The Screen Apart In The Action Scenes
- Lifestyle Diwali, Diabetes And Pregnancy: Sweets And Recipes For Pregnant Women
- Automobiles Hero Electric Scooter Exchange Programme Announced In India: Powered By CredR
- Finance Cabinet Gives Nod To PLI Scheme For 10 Sector; Auto Sector Biggest Beneficiary
- Education Odisha NEET Counselling 2020 Begins At ojee.nic.in
- Travel Places To Celebrate A Quiet And Clean Diwali
Realme Festive Days: Diwali Discount Sale On Realme Smartphones
Diwali is just a few days away and online as well as the offline markets are flooded with discount sales. Smartphone brands are not left behind. Several companies have been hosting an online sale at their official websites where different products are being offered with limited period discounts. To mark the Diwali celebrations, Realme is also hosting Festive Day sales where you can buy Realme smartphones and other products from the company's ecosystem at discounted prices.
The Realme Festive Days Sale commenced on November 8, 2020, and will be live till November 13. During the sale, you can not only buy smartphones, but also other products such as the Sonic M1 electric toothbrush, Realme Buds Air TWS earbuds, and more. Since the company is grabbing all the attention with its value for money smartphones, let's have a look at the models which you can buy with discounts during this sale.
Rs.1,000 Off On Realme C15
Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Rs.5,00 Off Realme C11
Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Rs.1,000 Off On Realme narzo 20 Pro (Black Ninja,6GB+64GB)
Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
Rs.3,000 Off On Realme X3 (Arctic White,8GB+128GB)
Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera + 8MP Rear Camera
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) with 30W Dart Charge fast charging
Rs.4,000 Off On Realme X3 SuperZoom (Arctic White,12GB+256GB)
Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera + 8MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh Battery
Rs.7,000 Off On Realme X50 Pro (Rust Red,8GB+128GB)
Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with realme UI
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera + 8MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery
Rs.2,000 Off On Realme 6
Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,999
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
16,940
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
29,000
-
2,23,535
-
21,860
-
37,200
-
16,700
-
28,570
-
21,390
-
13,900