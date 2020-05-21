Realme Narzo 10A Sale On Flipkart: Other Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000

The device comes as an entry-level device packed with features like an HD+ display with waterdrop notch, triple camera setup, and the latest Android 10 OS with Realme UI skin on top. The Realme Narzo 10A has been announced starting at Rs. 8,499.

There are some other devices as well under Rs. 10,000 which offers some capable set of hardware. This article compiles a list of such smartphones that retail under Rs. 10,000 and can compete against the Realme 10A.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A

MRP: Rs. 6,830

Key Specs



6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Moto E6s

MRP: Rs. 7,120

Key Specs



6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display with 420 nit brightness

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh removable battery

Realme 5i

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Infinix Hot 8

MRP: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs



6.52-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 450 nits brightness, 1500:1contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi 8 64GB

MRP: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs



6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Realme C3

MRP: Rs. 7,900

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Vivo U10

MRP: Rs. 8,990

Key Specs



6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A10

MRP: Rs. 7,990

Key Specs



6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor

2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery

Vivo Y11 2019

MRP: Rs. 8,990

Key Specs



6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage; expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Motorola One Macro

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs



6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) Max Vision display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Nokia 6.1 Plus

MRP: Rs. 9,499

Key Specs



5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P

16MP (RGB) rear camera + 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A10s

MRP: Rs. 8,980

Key Specs

