Realme Narzo 10A Sale On Flipkart: Other Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000
After months of anticipation and speculations, Realme finally took the wraps off its new affordable smartphone lineup called the Realme Narzo 10. The Chinese company has introduced two devices in this new series comprising the Realme Narzo 10A and the Narzo 10. The former has gone up for sale in India via Flipkart.
The device comes as an entry-level device packed with features like an HD+ display with waterdrop notch, triple camera setup, and the latest Android 10 OS with Realme UI skin on top. The Realme Narzo 10A has been announced starting at Rs. 8,499.
There are some other devices as well under Rs. 10,000 which offers some capable set of hardware. This article compiles a list of such smartphones that retail under Rs. 10,000 and can compete against the Realme 10A.
Xiaomi Redmi 8A
MRP: Rs. 6,830
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Moto E6s
MRP: Rs. 7,120
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display with 420 nit brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh removable battery
Realme 5i
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.1 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Infinix Hot 8
MRP: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 450 nits brightness, 1500:1contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 8 64GB
MRP: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Realme C3
MRP: Rs. 7,900
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Vivo U10
MRP: Rs. 8,990
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A10
MRP: Rs. 7,990
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery
Vivo Y11 2019
MRP: Rs. 8,990
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage; expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola One Macro
MRP: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) Max Vision display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Nokia 6.1 Plus
MRP: Rs. 9,499
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
- 16MP (RGB) rear camera + 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A10s
MRP: Rs. 8,980
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.0GHz + Quad 1.5GHz) Exynos processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery
