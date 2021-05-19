Realme Narzo 30 Vs Redmi Note 10S: Which One To Choose? Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, Realme announced the Narzo 30, a mid-range smartphone in Malaysia. It comes with highlights including the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and a triple-camera sensor with a 48MP primary camera sensor. This smartphone is believed to arrive in India as the other devices in the Narzo 30 series are already available in the country. Talking about competition, the Realme Narzo 30 will be a direct rival to the Redmi Note 10S, which was launched in the country a few days back.

Both have almost similar specifications in many aspects and are believed to be priced in a similar price bracket. Going by the same, here we have come up with a detailed spec comparison between the Realme Narzo 30 and Redmi Note 10S.

Display: Which Is Better?

The Realme Narzo 30 is fitted with a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 10S bestows almost identical display specs with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. While there is not much difference in terms of screen size or resolution, the Redmi Note 10S is better as it features an AMOLED panel that displays better viewing angles and color reproduction.

Performance: Capable Processor

Both the Redmi Note 10S and Realme Narzo 30 are fueled by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor based on the 12nm process. On paper, the AnTuTu benchmark database shows that this chipset surpasses rivals from Qualcomm in terms of performance. Given that both smartphones are equipped with the same processor, there couldn't be much difference on this front.

Besides this, the Realme Narzo 30 comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 10S uses 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space that can further be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. Notably, both smartphones are not much different in terms of memory configurations.

Camera: Higher Resolution Sensors

Realme Narzo 30 comes with a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash, a 2MP secondary B&W portrait camera, and a 2MP tertiary 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. In comparison, the Redmi Note 10S bestows a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture and LED Flash, a secondary 8MP 118° ultra-wide sensor, a tertiary 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP fourth macro lens.

Eventually, the Redmi smartphone has an upper hand on this segment with a quad-camera arrangement and a 64MP camera lens. In real-life situations, we can expect relatively better quality photos from the Redmi smartphone with the additional sensor.

Battery: Similar Specs

Both Realme Narzo 30 and Redmi Note 10S have similar battery specs with a 5000mAh battery. The Realme offering supports 30W Dart Charge technology that can charge the device up to 50% in 25 minutes, and 100% in 65 minutes. On the other hand, the 33W fast charging support in the Redmi smartphone is claimed to charge the battery up to 54% in 30 minutes and 100% in 78 minutes. Both seem to be almost the same except for a slight difference in the fast charging tech.

Which One To Choose?

If you want to upgrade to a smartphone that is best in terms of performance, then the Redmi Note 10S seems to be a better offering. When it comes to specs, the Redmi Note 10S has a better camera department with an additional lens. Also, it is available for purchase in the country while the Realme offering is yet to be launched in India. So, the choice is up to you to either wait for the Realme Narzo 30 to be launched in India or purchase the Redmi Note 10S.

