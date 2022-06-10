Just In
Realme Summer Sale 2022: Best EMI No Cost Offers On Top Selling Realme Smartphones
Realme Summer Sale 2022 is here, and the company is offering huge deals and discounts along with no-cost EMI plans on several recently launched Realme smartphones.
Phones like the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 Pro 5G, and many more Realme smartphones are now available at a discounted price with no-cost EMI plans. Check out the best picks from the Realme Summer Sale 2022.
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Hyper Blue, 6GB+128GB)
Price: Rs. 21,999
Offer:
No Cost EMI: Up to 3 & 6 months on Bajaj Finserv & select Bank Credit Cards
- 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Realme GT 2 (Paper Green, 8GB+128GB)
Price: Rs. 34,999
Offer:
No Cost EMI: Up to 3 & 6 months on Bajaj Finserv & select Bank Credit Cards
- 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh Battery
Realme GT NEO 3 (Nitro Blue, 8GB+128GB)
Price: Rs. 36,999
Offer:
No Cost EMI: Up to 3 & 6 months on Bajaj Finserv & select Bank Credit Cards
- 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core (4 x 2.85GHz A78 + 4 x 2.0GHz A55) Dimensity 8100 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
- 4,500 mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
Realme GT 2 Pro (Paper Green, 8GB+128GB)
Price: Rs. 49,999
Offer:
No Cost EMI: Up to 3 & 6 months on Bajaj Finserv & select Bank Credit Cards
- 6.7-inch (3216×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 1-120Hz LTPO variable refresh rate AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB /256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Realme 9 5G Speed Edition(Azure Glow, 6GB+128GB)
Price: Rs. 19,999
Offer:
No Cost EMI: Up to 3 & 6 months on Bajaj Finserv & select Bank Credit Cards
- 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Realme 9 5G (Stargaze White,4GB+64GB)
Price: Rs. 15,999
Offer:
No Cost EMI: Up to 3 & 6 months on Bajaj Finserv & select Bank Credit Cards
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G , Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Realme 9 Pro 5G (Aurora Green,6GB+128GB)
Price: Rs. 18,999
Offer:
No Cost EMI: Up to 3 & 6 months on Bajaj Finserv & select Bank Credit Cards
- 6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
