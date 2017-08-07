Recently leaked and most anticipated smartphones until now

We have already seen some of the greatest smartphone launches in 2017 but the pace at which smartphone evolution is moving, there's always something new to expect.

As soon as you have you come across the latest handset, there's always an anticipation of something else, the next big thing. As for the Indian smartphone market, it is pretty huge and nearly thousands of phone are launched every quarter.

However, this year we have already seen the likes OnePlus 5 with 8GB RAM and the magnificant Samsung Galaxy S8 with bezeless display. But there are many more devices to be launched in the coutry.

In fact, these devices have been the topic of discussion in many news reports and numerous leaks about these handsets have already flooded the internet.

Just to give you a jist, some of the phones include the much anticipated Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Nokia 8, Redmi Note 5, LG V30 amongst others.

Thus, as the smartphone world evolves, we've rounded up the recently leaked smartphones until now. We consider these smartphones to be the best across all platforms, and these smartphones are among the most anticipated upcoming smartphones for 2017-2018.

Apple iPhone 7s Rumoured Key Features

a 4.7 inches IPS LCD 750 x 1334 pixels display

iOS 10

Quad core

2.37 GHz

3GB RAM

Apple A10 Fusion APL1024 processor

32GB native storage capacity

a 13MP main snapper at its rear

7MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 2230 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB Google Pixel 2 Rumoured Key Features

a 5.0 inches AMOLED 1440 x 2560 pixels display

Android,7.1 Nougat

Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo)

6GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998 processor

64GB native storage capacity

13MP main snapper at its rear

8MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery Google Pixel XL 2 Rumoured Key Features

5.6 inches AMOLED 1312 x 2560 pixels display

Android,7.1.1 Nougat

Octa Core 2.4 GHz

4GB RAM

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 processor

128GB native storage capacity

12MP main snapper at its rear

8MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion battery Motorola Moto X4 Rumoured Key Features

a 5.2 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display

Android,7.1.1 Nougat

Octa Core 2.2 GHz

4GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor

32 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity

a 12MP main snapper at its rear

16MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery powering Lenovo K8 Note Rumoured Key Features

a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display

Android,7.1.1 Nougat

Deca Core, 1.3 GHz

4GB RAM MediaTek Helio X20 processor

64GB native storage capacity

a 13MP main snapper at its rear

8MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Rumoured Key Features

6.3 inches Super AMOLED 4K 1440 x 2960 pixels display

Android,7.1 Nougat

Octa Core 2.9 GHz Cortex-A53

Quad Core 2.1 GHz Cortex-A57

6GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired

64GB native storage capacity

a 12MP main snapper at its rear

8MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh Battery powering Nokia 8 Rumoured Key Features

a 5.3 inches IPS LCD 1440 x 2560 pixels display

Octa Core 2.45 GHz

4/6 GB RAM

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 processor

64GB native storage capacity

12MP main snapper at its rear

8MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery powering Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Rumoured Key Features

a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display

Android,7.1.1 Nougat

Octa Core 3/4 GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

32 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity

a 16MP main snapper at its rear

13MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery powering Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Rumoured Key Features

5.8 inches Super AMOLED (Corning Gorilla Glass 5) 1440 x 2960 pixels display

Android,7.0 Nougat

Octa-core (4x2.35 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)

4GB RAM

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 processor

64GB native storage capacity

a 12MP main snapper at its rear

8MP front-facing selfie shoote

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery powering LG V30 Rumoured Key Features

6.0 inches OLED (Corning Gorilla Glass 5) 1440 x 2560 pixels display

Android,7.0 Nougat

Octa Core 1.9 GHz

4/6 GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor

64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity

13MP main snapper at its rear

8MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non removable Li-Ion 3200 mAh battery powering Huawei Honor Note 9 Rumoured Key Features

6.0 inches Super AMOLED 1440 x 2560 pixels display

Android,7.1 Nougat

Octa Core Processor

6GB RAM

Kirin 960 processor paired

64GB native storage capacity

16MP main snapper at its rear

8MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery powering Samsung Galaxy C10 Rumoured Key Features

a 5.5 inches Super AMOLED 1080 x 1920 pixels display

Android,7.1 Nougat

Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo)

4GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956 processor

64GB native storage capacity

13MP main snapper at its rear

16MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery