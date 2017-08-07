Recently leaked and most anticipated smartphones until now

We have already seen some of the greatest smartphone launches in 2017 but the pace at which smartphone evolution is moving, there's always something new to expect.
As soon as you have you come across the latest handset, there's always an anticipation of something else, the next big thing. As for the Indian smartphone market, it is pretty huge and nearly thousands of phone are launched every quarter.
SEE ALSO: Top 10 Best 4G Volte new smartphones to buy in August 2017
However, this year we have already seen the likes OnePlus 5 with 8GB RAM and the magnificant Samsung Galaxy S8 with bezeless display. But there are many more devices to be launched in the coutry.
In fact, these devices have been the topic of discussion in many news reports and numerous leaks about these handsets have already flooded the internet.
SEE ALSO: Most searched upcoming Nokia phones
Just to give you a jist, some of the phones include the much anticipated Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Nokia 8, Redmi Note 5, LG V30 amongst others.
Thus, as the smartphone world evolves, we've rounded up the recently leaked smartphones until now. We consider these smartphones to be the best across all platforms, and these smartphones are among the most anticipated upcoming smartphones for 2017-2018.
Apple iPhone 7s
- a 4.7 inches IPS LCD 750 x 1334 pixels display
- iOS 10
- Quad core
- 2.37 GHz
- 3GB RAM
- Apple A10 Fusion APL1024 processor
- 32GB native storage capacity
- a 13MP main snapper at its rear
- 7MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2230 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB
Google Pixel 2
- a 5.0 inches AMOLED 1440 x 2560 pixels display
- Android,7.1 Nougat
- Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo)
- 6GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998 processor
- 64GB native storage capacity
- 13MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Google Pixel XL 2
- 5.6 inches AMOLED 1312 x 2560 pixels display
- Android,7.1.1 Nougat
- Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- 4GB RAM
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 processor
- 128GB native storage capacity
- 12MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion battery
Motorola Moto X4
- a 5.2 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android,7.1.1 Nougat
- Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- 4GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor
- 32 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity
- a 12MP main snapper at its rear
- 16MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery powering
Lenovo K8 Note
Rumoured Key Features
- a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display
- Android,7.1.1 Nougat
- Deca Core, 1.3 GHz
- 4GB RAM MediaTek Helio X20 processor
- 64GB native storage capacity
- a 13MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- 6.3 inches Super AMOLED 4K 1440 x 2960 pixels display
- Android,7.1 Nougat
- Octa Core 2.9 GHz Cortex-A53
- Quad Core 2.1 GHz Cortex-A57
- 6GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired
- 64GB native storage capacity
- a 12MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh Battery powering
Nokia 8
- a 5.3 inches IPS LCD 1440 x 2560 pixels display
- Octa Core 2.45 GHz
- 4/6 GB RAM
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 processor
- 64GB native storage capacity
- 12MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery powering
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
- a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android,7.1.1 Nougat
- Octa Core 3/4 GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
- 32 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity
- a 16MP main snapper at its rear
- 13MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery powering
Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
- 5.8 inches Super AMOLED (Corning Gorilla Glass 5) 1440 x 2960 pixels display
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- Octa-core (4x2.35 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)
- 4GB RAM
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 processor
- 64GB native storage capacity
- a 12MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shoote
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery powering
LG V30
- 6.0 inches OLED (Corning Gorilla Glass 5) 1440 x 2560 pixels display
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- Octa Core 1.9 GHz
- 4/6 GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor
- 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
- 13MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non removable Li-Ion 3200 mAh battery powering
Huawei Honor Note 9
- 6.0 inches Super AMOLED 1440 x 2560 pixels display
- Android,7.1 Nougat
- Octa Core Processor
- 6GB RAM
- Kirin 960 processor paired
- 64GB native storage capacity
- 16MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery powering
Samsung Galaxy C10
- a 5.5 inches Super AMOLED 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android,7.1 Nougat
- Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo)
- 4GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956 processor
- 64GB native storage capacity
- 13MP main snapper at its rear
- 16MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery