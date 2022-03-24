Redmi 10 Vs iPhone SE 2022: Comparing Budget Android With Budget iOS Features oi-Vivek

The Redmi 10 is currently one of the best entry-level smartphones to buy in the Indian market. Unlike the Redmi Note 11 Pro, the Redmi 10 does not offer features like a 120Hz display or a 108MP camera. Instead, the Redmi 10 is designed to offer excellent day-to-day performance along with good battery life.

Redmi 10 Is Like An Affordable iPhone SE 2022

Although the iPhone SE 2022 is considered to have a dated design, the device is known for the fact that it uses a flagship processor, making it a better smartphone that could last for years. The same applies to the Redmi 10. Although the Redmi 10 is not based on a flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 680 is probably the best chip you would find on a phone of this price range.

FYI, there are phones with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, which costs as much as Rs. 20,000. Similarly, the Redmi 10 costs just half of that, which makes it an interesting smartphone. For those who are on a budget and want a smartphone that can handle modern social media apps and deliver smooth normal day-to-day performance, the Redmi 10 is a great pick.

In some cases, the Redmi 10, which costs less than the quarter of the iPhone SE 2022 offers better specifications, at least on paper. The Redmi 10 has a massive 6,000 mAh battery, which is thrice as big as the battery on the iPhone SE 2022. On top of that, the Redmi 10 also has a 50MP primary camera.

However, due to processing and sensor quality, the iPhone SE 2022's 12MP camera will be much better than the 50MP camera on the Redmi 10. The same goes for performance, as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 is a no match for Apple's A15 Bionic Chip.

Budget Android Phones Are For Mass

Do note that, despite the iPhone SE 2022 might be better in terms of performance and camera, the Redmi 10 is a clear winner, as one can buy up to four Redmi 10 instead of a single iPhone SE 2022. The sheer value-for-money that an affordable Android smartphone like the Redmi 10 offers is unmatchable.

