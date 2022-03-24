Apple iPhone SE (2022) Offer: How To Buy For Rs. 22,900 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this month, the Apple iPhone SE (2022) was unveiled as the latest generation affordable iPhone from the company. For the first time, the iPhone SE series gets a 5G variant with this new offering. Last week, the smartphone went on sale in India alongside the Mac Studio and fifth-generation iPad Air.

Notably, the iPhone SE (2022) has been launched in multiple variants in the country. The base variant with 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 43,900. Also, there is a mid-variant with 128GB storage space priced at Rs. 48,900 and a high-end variant with 256GB storage space priced at Rs. 58,900. All these models of the iPhone SE (2022) are available in three color options including Starlight, Midnight and Red.

Given that the pricing of the device starts from Rs. 43,900, you can buy it fot as low as Rs. 22,900. Check out how you can get this offer.

Apple iPhone SE (2022) Exchange Discount

Apple reseller India, iStore is providing a cashback of Rs. 2,000 on the iPhone SE (2022) on using an ICICI Bank debit or credit card, a Kotak Bank debit or credit card, or SBI credit card for the purchase. Eventually, the price drops to Rs. 41,900. Also, there is an exchange discount that lets users sell their old smartphones via Servify or Cashify.

As per the iStore website, the exchange value of the iPhone 8 64GB model is Rs. 13,000. On considering this, the starting price of the iPhone SE (2022) will drop to Rs. 28,900. When calculating the price after the exchange discount on trading in a OnePlus 7 Pro 8GB variant, the value is Rs. 19,000. Notably, the exchange discount can take the pricing of the iPhone SE (2022) down to up to Rs. 22,900 depending on the model you exchange.

Should You Buy iPhone SE (2022)?

Given that it will be available at Rs. 22,900 on exchanging a high-end model. It is a good buy. Notably, the iPhone SE (2022) uses the powerful Apple A15 Bionic processor powering the latest iPhone 13 Pro. Also, there is IP67 rating as well. It offers wireless charging as well.

