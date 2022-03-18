Apple iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air (2022) Price In India, Offers And Availability News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple recently took the wraps off the new iPhone SE (2022) and iPad Air (2022). Now, the devices are up for sale in India from today. Both these devices are incremental updates to the previous generation models. The iPhone SE (2022) comes with the Apple A15 Bionic chipset and 5G connectivity. On the other hand, the Apple iPad Air (2022) comes with the Apple M1 chipset.

iPhone SE (2022) Price And Offers

The iPhone SE (2022) has been launched in multiple variants in the country. The base variant with 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 43,900. Also, there is a mid-variant with 128GB storage space priced at Rs. 48,900 and a high-end variant with 256GB storage space priced at Rs. 58,900. All these models of the iPhone SE (2022) are available in three color options including Starlight, Midnight and Red.

The iPhone SE (2022) is up for sale via online retailers Flipkart and Amazon apart from the leading offline stores in the country. Also, the Apple India online store is accepting pre-orders for the latest model of affordable iPhone.

Talking about offers, the iPhone SE (2022) buyers will get an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on using an ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank or SBI card for the purchase. Also, there are no-cost EMI payment options, and exchange discounts as well.

iPad Air (2022) Price And Offers

When it comes to the iPad Air (2022), the base model of the WiFi variant with 64GB of storage is priced at Rs. 54,900. Also, the same goes up to Rs. 68,900 for the high-end variant with 256GB storage space.

On the other hand, the base variant of the WiFi + cellular variant with 64GB is priced at Rs. 68,900 while the high-end variant of the same with 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 82,900. Notably, the iPad Air (2022) has been launched in Space Grey, Pink, Blue, Purple and Starlight color options.

On the availability front, the iPad Air (2022) is also available in the same online and offline stores as the iPhone SE (2022). In terms of offers, those using the cards as mentioned above will get Rs. 4,000 discount apart from the additional exchange discounts and no-cost EMI plans.

