Redmi 7 vs other budget smartphones available under Rs. 8,000
Xiaomi has recently unveiled its budget-friendly series, Redmi 7. The main selling points of this device are the 4000 mAh battery and Pie OS, which look incredible at its low price option. This handset is also available in two different variants, offering an ideal option in accordance to go with. At the same time, you can look for other budget phones under a price category of Rs. 8,000.
The Redmi 7 sports a dual camera at the rear with a single sensor at the front. Its camera is AI-based that enhances camera quality which generates quality images. It has a fingerprint sensor, broader network options, and more. You can pick a couple of other alternate devices from the list also.
Phones such as XOLO Era 5X, Vivo Y91i, Panasonic Eluga Ray 800, Samsung Galaxy M10, Realme C1 2019, Coolpad Cool 3, Micromax Infinity N11, and more can be obtained from the list. Even these handsets can offer better RAM and storage, great camera setup, better battery life, and more.
XOLO Era 5X
Best Price of XOLO Era 5X
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Star OS 5.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Vivo Y91i
Best Price of Vivo Y91i
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB/32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray 800
Best Price of Panasonic Eluga Ray 800
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-core SC9853I Unisoc processor with ARM Mali-T820 MP2
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M10
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M10
Key Specs
- 6.22 Inch HD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor
- 2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 3430 MAh Battery
Realme C1 2019
Best Price of Realme C1 2019
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) built-in battery
Coolpad Cool 3
Best Price of Coolpad Cool 3
Key Specs
- 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
- 1.3GHz Octa-core Unisoc processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash, 0.3MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Micromax Infinity N11
Best Price of Micromax Infinity N11
Key Specs
- 6.19 Inch 18:9 HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera With Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4000 MAh Battery
Coolpad Mega 5
Best Price of Coolpad Mega 5
Key Specs
- 5.7 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 1.5GHz MT6739 Quad-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Hybrid SIM
- 13MP + 03MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Camera With Face Unlock
- 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery
Lenovo A5 32GB
Best Price of Lenovo A5 32GB
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Infinix Hot S3X
Best Price of Infinix Hot S3X
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (720 x 1500 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Hummingbird XOS 3.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Asus Zenfone Max M1
Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max M1
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 ×720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 8.0 Oreo with ZenUI 5.0
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray 600
Best Price of Panasonic Eluga Ray 600
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739WA 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP primary rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 6
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6
Key Specs
- 5.45-Inch HD+ 18:9 Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With Flash
- 4G
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Infrared Sensor
- 3000mAh Battery
Nokia 3.1 32GB
Best Price of Nokia 3.1
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch HD+ IPS Display
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N Processor
- 2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 2990mAh Battery
Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Best Price of Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Honor 7C
Best Price of Honor 7C
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery