Redmi 7 vs other budget smartphones available under Rs. 8,000

Xiaomi has recently unveiled its budget-friendly series, Redmi 7. The main selling points of this device are the 4000 mAh battery and Pie OS, which look incredible at its low price option. This handset is also available in two different variants, offering an ideal option in accordance to go with. At the same time, you can look for other budget phones under a price category of Rs. 8,000.

The Redmi 7 sports a dual camera at the rear with a single sensor at the front. Its camera is AI-based that enhances camera quality which generates quality images. It has a fingerprint sensor, broader network options, and more. You can pick a couple of other alternate devices from the list also.

Phones such as XOLO Era 5X, Vivo Y91i, Panasonic Eluga Ray 800, Samsung Galaxy M10, Realme C1 2019, Coolpad Cool 3, Micromax Infinity N11, and more can be obtained from the list. Even these handsets can offer better RAM and storage, great camera setup, better battery life, and more.