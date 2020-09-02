Redmi 9A Vs Realme C12: Which One Should You Buy?

Redmi 9A Vs Realme C12 Price

Both the Redmi 9A and the Realme C12 are entry-level smartphones in the Rs. 10K category. The latest among the two - the Redmi 9A debuts at Rs. 6,799 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The higher 3GB RAM variant costs Rs. 7,499. The Realme C12, on the other hand, costs Rs. 8,999 for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage.

Redmi 9A Vs Realme C12 Performance Evaluation

Both the Redmi 9A and the Realme C12 offer some good features for the asking price. Firstly, the Redmi 9A is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor. It runs MIUI 12, based on Android 10 OS. The Realme C12 is powered by the higher MediaTek Helio G35 processor and runs Android 10 with the Realme UI custom skin.

The battery on the Redmi 9A is a 5,000 mAh with 10W fast charging support, giving users more than a day's charge. The Realme C12 comes with a bigger 6,000 mAh battery with a similar 10W fast charging support. Clearly, the performance of the Realme C12 is ticking all the right boxes, when compared to the Redmi 9A.

Redmi 9A Vs Realme C12 Camera Scorecard

Moving on, the camera is another parameter to gauge the performance of smartphones. The newly launched Redmi 9A features a single 13MP camera at the rear and a 5MP selfie shooter. The Realme C12 comes with a dual-camera module of 13MP + 2MP cameras. For selfies, there's a 5MP shooter in the front. Both the smartphones can take some good photos in good lighting. But with a dual-camera setup, the Realme C12 offers a wider range.

Redmi 9A Vs Realme C12 Design

The Redmi 9A comes with a 6.53-inch LCD HD+ screen with a resolution of 720 X 1600 pixels. There's a waterdrop notch that houses the selfie sensor. Speaking of the design, there's not much change from its predecessor - the Redmi 8A. Although the bezels are narrow, there is still a pretty thick chin on the Redmi 9A.

The Realme C12 is a tad bit identical to the Realme C15 that launched alongside. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ and 720 X 1600 pixels resolution. There is a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and other sensors. Similar to the Redmi 9A, it has narrow bezels but a thick chin at the bottom.

Redmi 9A Vs Realme C12 Verdict

The Redmi 9A is the latest entrant in the Indian budget smartphone segment and packs many great features. However, the Realme C12 offers a lot more than the Redmi 9A. Of course, you'll need to shell out a bit more for the Realme C12. If you're able to extend your budget, then the Realme C12 is a better choice for its processor, dual cameras, and other upgraded factors.