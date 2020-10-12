Just In
Redmi Mobiles Special Offers And Discounts During Amazon Great India Festival Sale 2020
Xiaomi Redmi is one of the most successful smartphones and gadget brands in India. Despite its Chinese origins, Redmi has managed to secure a large user base in India for its mid-range and affordable smartphones. Several devices like the Redmi Note series have been well-received in the country. If you're looking to buy new Redmi smartphones, the Amazon Xiaomi Sale is the right place to head to for special discount offers.
For one, the popular Redmi Note 9 will have a massive price cut at the Amazon Xiaomi Sale. The phone is originally priced Rs. 16,999 and after the discount, you can buy it for only Rs. 12,999. As part of the Redmi Note 9 series, one can also check out the discount off on the Pro variant.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro is originally priced Rs. 14,999 and will be available at Rs. 10,999 at the price cut discount offer. Also, there's the Pro Max variant of the same series. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max ships for Rs. 18,999 and after a discount will cost Rs. 15,999.
Apart from the Redmi Note 9 series, there is also the Mi 10 smartphone to check out at the Amazon Xiaomi Sale. The Mi 10 originally costs Rs. 54,999 and after discount will sell for Rs. 44,999. The popular Redmi Note 8 smartphone is also having a price cut at the Amazon Xiaomi Sale.
The Redmi Note 8 will cost you Rs. 11,499 against the original Rs. 12,999 price tag. All the Xiaomi smartphones will have additional offers like no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and so on.
Redmi Note 9 (MRP: Rs.16,999 , After Discount Price: Rs.12,999 )
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1), 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery
Redmi Note 9 Pro (MRP: Rs.14,999 , After Discount Price: Rs.10,999 )
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh battery
Redmi Note 9 Pro MAX(MRP: Rs.18,999 , After Discount Price: Rs.15,999)
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 6GB/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Mi 10(MRP: Rs.54,999 , After Discount Price: Rs.44,999 )
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate, 1120nit (HBM) / 800nit (Typ) brightness, 5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 11 based on Android 10
- 108MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4780mAh (Typical) / 4680mAh (Minimum) battery
Redmi Note 8 (MRP: Rs.12,999 , After Discount Price: Rs.11,499)
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE
- 4000 MAh Battery
