Redmi Mobiles Special Offers And Discounts During Amazon Great India Festival Sale 2020

For one, the popular Redmi Note 9 will have a massive price cut at the Amazon Xiaomi Sale. The phone is originally priced Rs. 16,999 and after the discount, you can buy it for only Rs. 12,999. As part of the Redmi Note 9 series, one can also check out the discount off on the Pro variant.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is originally priced Rs. 14,999 and will be available at Rs. 10,999 at the price cut discount offer. Also, there's the Pro Max variant of the same series. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max ships for Rs. 18,999 and after a discount will cost Rs. 15,999.

Apart from the Redmi Note 9 series, there is also the Mi 10 smartphone to check out at the Amazon Xiaomi Sale. The Mi 10 originally costs Rs. 54,999 and after discount will sell for Rs. 44,999. The popular Redmi Note 8 smartphone is also having a price cut at the Amazon Xiaomi Sale.

The Redmi Note 8 will cost you Rs. 11,499 against the original Rs. 12,999 price tag. All the Xiaomi smartphones will have additional offers like no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and so on.

Redmi Note 9 (MRP: Rs.16,999 , After Discount Price: Rs.12,999 )

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1), 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery

Redmi Note 9 Pro (MRP: Rs.14,999 , After Discount Price: Rs.10,999 )

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh battery

Redmi Note 9 Pro MAX(MRP: Rs.18,999 , After Discount Price: Rs.15,999)

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

6GB/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Mi 10(MRP: Rs.54,999 , After Discount Price: Rs.44,999 )

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate, 1120nit (HBM) / 800nit (Typ) brightness, 5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 11 based on Android 10

108MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

4780mAh (Typical) / 4680mAh (Minimum) battery

Redmi Note 8 (MRP: Rs.12,999 , After Discount Price: Rs.11,499)

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs