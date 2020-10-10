For Quick Alerts
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: OnePlus Smartphones Available On Big Discounts
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Both Amazon and Flipkart are all set to host their annual mega sale from next week. In fact, Amazon has already shared the list of all smartphones that will be available on discounts during the Great Indian Festival Sale.
The list includes Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Oneplus. So, in this article, we have listed all the discounts on OnePlus smartphones, which you will get during the sale.
OnePlus 8 5G (6GB RAM MRP: Rs. 41,999, After Discounts Price: Rs. 39,999)
Offers:
- (8GB RAM MRP: Rs. 44,999, After Discounts Price: Rs. 41,999)
- (12GB RAM MRP: Rs. 49,999, After Discounts Price: Rs. 44,999)
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch 90Hz fluid display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 402 ppi pixel density
- 48MP rear camera
- 16MP front facing camera
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (5G+5G)
- Oxygen OS based on Android v10 operating system
- 2.86GHz of clock speed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, powered by Kryo 585 CPU octa core processor, Adreno 650
- 4300mAH lithium-ion battery
OnePlus Nord 5G (MRP: Rs. 29,999 , After Discount Price: Rs. 27,999 )
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch 90Hz fluid Amoled display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution | 408ppi
- 48MP+8MP+5MP+2MP quad rear camera
- 32MP+8MP front dual camera
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 12GB RAM
- 256GB internal memory
- OnePlus Nord currently support dual 4G SIM Cards or a Single 5G SIM
- 5G+4G support will be available
- OxygenOS based on Android 10 operating system
- 2.4GHz Kryo 475 Prime + 2.2GHz Kryo 475 Gold + 6x1.8GHz Kryo 475 Silver Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G mobile platform octa core processor, Adreno 620 GPU
- 4115mAH lithium-ion battery
OnePlus 7T Pro (MRP: Rs. 53,999 , After Discount Price: Rs. 43,999))
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.67 inch 90Hz fluid display with 3120 x 1440 pixels resolution and 516 ppi pixel density
- 48+8+16MP triple rear camera
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 8GB RAM
- 256GB internal memory | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- Oxygen OS based on Android v10 operating system
- 2.96GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus AI Engine octa-core, 7nm processor, Adreno 640
- 4085mAH lithium-ion battery
OnePlus 8 Pro 5G (MRP: Rs. 59,999, After Discount Price: Rs. 54,999)
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 120Hz 19.8:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4510mAh battery
