Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: OnePlus Smartphones Available On Big Discounts Features oi-Harish Kumar

Both Amazon and Flipkart are all set to host their annual mega sale from next week. In fact, Amazon has already shared the list of all smartphones that will be available on discounts during the Great Indian Festival Sale.

The list includes Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Oneplus. So, in this article, we have listed all the discounts on OnePlus smartphones, which you will get during the sale. OnePlus 8 5G (6GB RAM MRP: Rs. 41,999, After Discounts Price: Rs. 39,999) Offers: (8GB RAM MRP: Rs. 44,999, After Discounts Price: Rs. 41,999)

(12GB RAM MRP: Rs. 49,999, After Discounts Price: Rs. 44,999) Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs 6.55-inch 90Hz fluid display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 402 ppi pixel density

48MP rear camera

16MP front facing camera

Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM

128GB internal memory | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (5G+5G)

Oxygen OS based on Android v10 operating system

2.86GHz of clock speed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, powered by Kryo 585 CPU octa core processor, Adreno 650

4300mAH lithium-ion battery OnePlus Nord 5G (MRP: Rs. 29,999 , After Discount Price: Rs. 27,999 ) Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs 6.44-inch 90Hz fluid Amoled display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution | 408ppi

48MP+8MP+5MP+2MP quad rear camera

32MP+8MP front dual camera

Memory, Storage & SIM: 12GB RAM

256GB internal memory

OnePlus Nord currently support dual 4G SIM Cards or a Single 5G SIM

5G+4G support will be available

OxygenOS based on Android 10 operating system

2.4GHz Kryo 475 Prime + 2.2GHz Kryo 475 Gold + 6x1.8GHz Kryo 475 Silver Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G mobile platform octa core processor, Adreno 620 GPU

4115mAH lithium-ion battery OnePlus 7T Pro (MRP: Rs. 53,999 , After Discount Price: Rs. 43,999)) Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs 6.67 inch 90Hz fluid display with 3120 x 1440 pixels resolution and 516 ppi pixel density

48+8+16MP triple rear camera

Memory, Storage & SIM: 8GB RAM

256GB internal memory | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

Oxygen OS based on Android v10 operating system

2.96GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus AI Engine octa-core, 7nm processor, Adreno 640

4085mAH lithium-ion battery OnePlus 8 Pro 5G (MRP: Rs. 59,999, After Discount Price: Rs. 54,999) Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs 6.78-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 120Hz 19.8:9 Fluid AMOLED display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4510mAh battery

Best Mobiles in India