Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Fast Charging Test: How Fast Is 67W Sonic Charge 3.0? Features oi-Vivek

We recently reviewed the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G smartphone that packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. Hence, this is the fastest charging Redmi Note smartphone ever. However, is this fast charging enough to take on the competition?

How much time does the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G take? Can it replicate the numbers claimed by the company? Here is a comprehensive battery/charging review of the most capable Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Fast Charging Test: Testing Company's Claim

Xiaomi India claims that the Redmi Note 10 Pro+ 5G can charge 51 percent of the battery in just 15 minutes and can fully charge the phone in just 42 minutes. We assumed that these tests were done when the battery percentage was at one percent, and here are the results we obtained.

In our testing, we noticed that the phone charged 39 percent in 15 minutes, and it took around 21 minutes to charge 51 percent of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G battery. Similarly, it took us exactly 56 minutes to fully charge the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G from one percent.

As these numbers speak for themselves, the 67W fast charging is not as fast as the company claims. In fact, it is slightly slower than the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G's 65W SuperVOOC fast charging tech, which just took around 38 minutes to fully charge the battery, that too from zero percent. Do note that, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G has a slightly bigger battery when compared to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Fast Charging Test: Battery Life

When it comes to battery life, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G can easily offer over seven hours of screen-on-time. On most days, the device would easily offer over six and a half hours of screen-on-time with around 25 percent of the charge left by the end of the day. Hence, even if you are a heavy user, you can expect an all-day battery life from the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G on most days.

Best Mobiles in India