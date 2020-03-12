ENGLISH

    Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Launched In India: Alternatives With 8GB RAM Under Rs. 20,000

    By
    |

    Xiaomi just launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India starting from Rs. 12,999. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, the premium model, ships in two variants of 6GB RAM with storage options of 64GB and 128GB for Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999; and an 8GB RAM version paired with 128GB storage for Rs. 18,999.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Vs Best 8GB RAM Smartphones
     

    The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max packs a couple of powerful features like a 6.67-inch display, the biggest screen by Xiaomi so far. There's a quad-camera setup with 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. There's a 32MP selfie camera. Also, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 SoC powers the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with a 5,000mAh battery.

    However, there are a few other 8GB RAM smartphones under Rs. 20,000 in the Indian market. Brands like Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Vivo, and a few others have rolled out 8GB RAM smartphones that are a perfect competition for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The Oppo F15, for instance, is available with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs. 19,489 and similarly has a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera.

    Realme is another strong competitor to the Redmi series. Smartphones like the Realme X2 features a 6.2-inch FHD+ panel with a premium all-glass design. There's a Snapdragon 730G processor powering the smartphone with a similar quad-camera setup for Rs. 19,499.

    Likewise, the Realme 5 Pro comes with an 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. Like the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, the Realme 5 Pro and the Realme X2 are available with similar features for less than Rs. 20,000.

    Similarly, Vivo is another Chinese brand that competes with Redmi, offering equally good features under a similar price bracket. The Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo Z1x, and the Vivo U20 are some of the popular smartphones that offer 8GB RAM like the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

    The Vivo S1 Pro also offers a 32MP selfie camera like the Redmi Note 9 Pro. At the same time, the Vivo U20 smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that makes it on par with the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

    OPPO F15 8GB RAM

    MRP: Rs. 19,489
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Vivo S1 Pro 8GB RAM

    MRP: Rs. 18,385
    Key Specs

    • 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP + 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) battery
    Realme X2 8GB RAM

    MRP: Rs. 19,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) with 30W VOOC fast charging
    Realme 5 Pro 8GB RAM

    MRP: Rs. 15,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4035mAh battery (typical) / 3950mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
    Vivo Z1x 8GB RAM

    MRP: Rs. 19,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensing camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4420mAh (minimum) battery with 22.5w fast charging
    Realme 6 8GB RAM

    MRP: Rs.
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear camera
    • 16MP front camera + secondary 8MP 105° ultra-wide sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
    OPPO R17 8GB RAM

    MRP: Rs. 17,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 ( 2 x 2GHz Kryo 360 (performance) + 6 x 1.7GHz Kryo 360 (efficiency)) 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
    • 3500mAh battery
    Realme X (Polar White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    MRP: Rs. 19,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53 inch Full HD+ Display
    • 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM
    • 48MP + 5MP | 16MP Front Camera
    • 3765 mAh Battery
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa Core 2.2 GHz AIE Processor
    • In-display Fingerprint Sensor
    • VooC Flash Charge 3.0
    • Super AMOLED Display

    Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
