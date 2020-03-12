Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Launched In India: Alternatives With 8GB RAM Under Rs. 20,000

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max packs a couple of powerful features like a 6.67-inch display, the biggest screen by Xiaomi so far. There's a quad-camera setup with 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. There's a 32MP selfie camera. Also, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 SoC powers the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with a 5,000mAh battery.

However, there are a few other 8GB RAM smartphones under Rs. 20,000 in the Indian market. Brands like Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Vivo, and a few others have rolled out 8GB RAM smartphones that are a perfect competition for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The Oppo F15, for instance, is available with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs. 19,489 and similarly has a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera.

Realme is another strong competitor to the Redmi series. Smartphones like the Realme X2 features a 6.2-inch FHD+ panel with a premium all-glass design. There's a Snapdragon 730G processor powering the smartphone with a similar quad-camera setup for Rs. 19,499.

Likewise, the Realme 5 Pro comes with an 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. Like the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, the Realme 5 Pro and the Realme X2 are available with similar features for less than Rs. 20,000.

Similarly, Vivo is another Chinese brand that competes with Redmi, offering equally good features under a similar price bracket. The Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo Z1x, and the Vivo U20 are some of the popular smartphones that offer 8GB RAM like the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

The Vivo S1 Pro also offers a 32MP selfie camera like the Redmi Note 9 Pro. At the same time, the Vivo U20 smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that makes it on par with the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

OPPO F15 8GB RAM

MRP: Rs. 19,489

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Vivo S1 Pro 8GB RAM

MRP: Rs. 18,385

Key Specs



6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio

Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP + 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

Realme X2 8GB RAM

MRP: Rs. 19,499

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) with 30W VOOC fast charging

Realme 5 Pro 8GB RAM

MRP: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs



6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4035mAh battery (typical) / 3950mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging

Vivo Z1x 8GB RAM

MRP: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs



6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView display

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensing camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4420mAh (minimum) battery with 22.5w fast charging

Realme 6 8GB RAM

MRP: Rs.

Key Specs



6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear camera

16MP front camera + secondary 8MP 105° ultra-wide sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery

OPPO R17 8GB RAM

MRP: Rs. 17,990

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 ( 2 x 2GHz Kryo 360 (performance) + 6 x 1.7GHz Kryo 360 (efficiency)) 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

3500mAh battery

Realme X (Polar White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

MRP: Rs. 19,999

