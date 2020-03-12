Just In
- 8 hrs ago Amazon Rolls Out Voice Search Feature To Shopping App In India
-
- 11 hrs ago D2h Launches Android-Based Set-Top Box And Alexa Kit: Price, Specifications
- 11 hrs ago List Of Nokia Smartphones Confirmed To Receive Android 10 Update
- 11 hrs ago Tenda Launches F6 V4.0 Wi-Fi Router With Qualcomm Chipset In India
Don't Miss
- News Brazilian official who met Trump tests positive for COVID-19; US Prez, Irish PM greet with 'Namaste'
- Movies Vicky Kaushal Says He Struggled To Build Confidence In His Early Days As An Actor
- Sports Coronavirus in sport: ATP Tour suspended for six weeks, multiple football leagues paused
- Lifestyle Holding In A Sneeze Can Be Dangerous
- Finance Retail Inflation Eases In Feb; IIP Improves By 2% In January
- Automobiles Mahindra KUV100 CNG BS6 Variant Spied Testing Ahead Of Launch: Spy Pics & Details
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Summer In Madhya Pradesh
- Education How To Prepare For CBSE Board Exams On Holi
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Launched In India: Alternatives With 8GB RAM Under Rs. 20,000
Xiaomi just launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India starting from Rs. 12,999. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, the premium model, ships in two variants of 6GB RAM with storage options of 64GB and 128GB for Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999; and an 8GB RAM version paired with 128GB storage for Rs. 18,999.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max packs a couple of powerful features like a 6.67-inch display, the biggest screen by Xiaomi so far. There's a quad-camera setup with 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. There's a 32MP selfie camera. Also, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 SoC powers the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with a 5,000mAh battery.
However, there are a few other 8GB RAM smartphones under Rs. 20,000 in the Indian market. Brands like Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Vivo, and a few others have rolled out 8GB RAM smartphones that are a perfect competition for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The Oppo F15, for instance, is available with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs. 19,489 and similarly has a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera.
Realme is another strong competitor to the Redmi series. Smartphones like the Realme X2 features a 6.2-inch FHD+ panel with a premium all-glass design. There's a Snapdragon 730G processor powering the smartphone with a similar quad-camera setup for Rs. 19,499.
Likewise, the Realme 5 Pro comes with an 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. Like the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, the Realme 5 Pro and the Realme X2 are available with similar features for less than Rs. 20,000.
Similarly, Vivo is another Chinese brand that competes with Redmi, offering equally good features under a similar price bracket. The Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo Z1x, and the Vivo U20 are some of the popular smartphones that offer 8GB RAM like the Redmi Note 9 Pro.
The Vivo S1 Pro also offers a 32MP selfie camera like the Redmi Note 9 Pro. At the same time, the Vivo U20 smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that makes it on par with the Redmi Note 9 Pro.
OPPO F15 8GB RAM
MRP: Rs. 19,489
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo S1 Pro 8GB RAM
MRP: Rs. 18,385
Key Specs
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP + 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
Realme X2 8GB RAM
MRP: Rs. 19,499
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) with 30W VOOC fast charging
Realme 5 Pro 8GB RAM
MRP: Rs. 15,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4035mAh battery (typical) / 3950mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
Vivo Z1x 8GB RAM
MRP: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensing camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4420mAh (minimum) battery with 22.5w fast charging
Realme 6 8GB RAM
MRP: Rs.
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 16MP front camera + secondary 8MP 105° ultra-wide sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO R17 8GB RAM
MRP: Rs. 17,990
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 ( 2 x 2GHz Kryo 360 (performance) + 6 x 1.7GHz Kryo 360 (efficiency)) 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- 3500mAh battery
Realme X (Polar White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
MRP: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.53 inch Full HD+ Display
- 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM
- 48MP + 5MP | 16MP Front Camera
- 3765 mAh Battery
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa Core 2.2 GHz AIE Processor
- In-display Fingerprint Sensor
- VooC Flash Charge 3.0
- Super AMOLED Display
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,800
-
19,489
-
22,900
-
29,499
-
18,385
-
25,999
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,800
-
16,999
-
29,499
-
18,385
-
13,999
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
47,749
-
13,040
-
49,165
-
36,605
-
53,440
-
10,390
-
55,000
-
12,999
-
23,390
-
22,524
-
18,820