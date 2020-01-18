Redmi Smartphones Offers And Discounts During Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020

While these offers are available across product categories, there are some interesting discounts for those who want to upgrade to a new smartphone. And, here we list the Redmi smartphones on discounts and offers during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020.

Redmi Note 8

The Redmi Note 8 is priced starting from Rs. 9,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020. This device gets up to Rs. 1,000 additional exchange discount, up to six months of no-cost EMI, and 10% instant discount on using an SBI credit card. Its USP includes the 48MP AI quad-camera module, a capacious 4000mAh battery and a bundled 18W fast charger in the box.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is one discount for the first time during the Amazon Great Indian Sale until January 22. The device will be priced starting Rs. 13,999 during this sale. Also, there will be lucrative discounts of up to Rs. 1,000 off on exchanging an old smartphone, up to six months of no-cost EMI offers and 10% instant discount on using an SBI credit card for the purchase.

Notably, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is the world's first smartphone to be launched with a 64MP quad-camera setup. And, it carries the credits of being India's first Alexa inbuilt smartphone.

Redmi 7

Redmi 7, the yesteryear budget smartphone is priced starting from Rs. 7,999 during the sale. This smartphone comes with up to six months of no-cost EMI and 10% SBI instant discount as mentioned above. If you are within a budget, then you can get this device with a capacious battery and a moderate specifications.

Redmi 7A

The Redmi 7A is priced starting from Rs. 4,999 and comes with no-cost EMI as well on Amazon. Notably, the Redmi 7A is the most affordable smartphone to get the power from a 4000mAh battery. The other highlights of the device include a 12MP rear camera and a 5.45-inch HD+ display.

Redmi Y3

The Redmi Y3 belongs to the selfie-centric Y series of smartphones. It is priced starting from Rs. 7,999 and comes with no-cost EMI and 10% instant discount as the other devices. This smartphone is the most affordable device to flaunt a 32MP selfie camera. If you opt for the Redmi Y3, then you will get a 4000mAh battery and a 6.26-inch HD display.

Redmi K20

The Redmi K20 is priced starting from Rs. 19,999. The device comes with attractive discounts including up to Rs. 3,000 on exchanging an old smartphone, up to six months of no-cost EMI and 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1,500 on using an SBI credit card for the purchase. With the Redmi K20, you will be able to get your hands on a premium-looking smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera, a powerful Snapdragon 730 SoC, and other highlights.

Redmi K20 Pro

The Redmi K20 Pro is also available at a discount during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020. This smartphone is available starting from Rs. 24,999. Buyers of the Redmi K20 Pro will get up to Rs. 3,000 additional exchange discount, up to six-months no-cost EMI and 10% instant discount on using an SBI credit card. Note that the maximum discount with the last option is Rs. 1,500.

Well, the Redmi K20 Pro is the most expensive Redmi smartphone available in India for now. And, it has the powerful Snapdragon 855 SoC, which is seen in flagship smartphones from other brands. The other goodies include a pop-up camera at the top, triple rear cameras, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and more.