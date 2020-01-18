ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Redmi Smartphones Offers And Discounts During Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020

    By
    |

    The Amazon Great Indian Sale is now live and will go on until January 22. During this sale, the e-commerce portal is giving considerable discounts and lucrative offers across product categories. Detailing on the same, there will be no-cost EMI payment options, additional exchange discounts, and a 10% instant discount or up to Rs. 1,500 discount on using an SBI credit card for the purchase.

    Redmi Smartphones Offers And Discounts
     

    While these offers are available across product categories, there are some interesting discounts for those who want to upgrade to a new smartphone. And, here we list the Redmi smartphones on discounts and offers during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020.

    Redmi Note 8

    Redmi Note 8

    The Redmi Note 8 is priced starting from Rs. 9,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020. This device gets up to Rs. 1,000 additional exchange discount, up to six months of no-cost EMI, and 10% instant discount on using an SBI credit card. Its USP includes the 48MP AI quad-camera module, a capacious 4000mAh battery and a bundled 18W fast charger in the box.

    Redmi Note 8 Pro
     

    Redmi Note 8 Pro

    The Redmi Note 8 Pro is one discount for the first time during the Amazon Great Indian Sale until January 22. The device will be priced starting Rs. 13,999 during this sale. Also, there will be lucrative discounts of up to Rs. 1,000 off on exchanging an old smartphone, up to six months of no-cost EMI offers and 10% instant discount on using an SBI credit card for the purchase.

    Notably, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is the world's first smartphone to be launched with a 64MP quad-camera setup. And, it carries the credits of being India's first Alexa inbuilt smartphone.

     

    Redmi 7

    Redmi 7

    Redmi 7, the yesteryear budget smartphone is priced starting from Rs. 7,999 during the sale. This smartphone comes with up to six months of no-cost EMI and 10% SBI instant discount as mentioned above. If you are within a budget, then you can get this device with a capacious battery and a moderate specifications.

    Redmi 7A

    Redmi 7A

    The Redmi 7A is priced starting from Rs. 4,999 and comes with no-cost EMI as well on Amazon. Notably, the Redmi 7A is the most affordable smartphone to get the power from a 4000mAh battery. The other highlights of the device include a 12MP rear camera and a 5.45-inch HD+ display.

    Redmi Y3

    Redmi Y3

    The Redmi Y3 belongs to the selfie-centric Y series of smartphones. It is priced starting from Rs. 7,999 and comes with no-cost EMI and 10% instant discount as the other devices. This smartphone is the most affordable device to flaunt a 32MP selfie camera. If you opt for the Redmi Y3, then you will get a 4000mAh battery and a 6.26-inch HD display.

    Redmi K20

    Redmi K20

    The Redmi K20 is priced starting from Rs. 19,999. The device comes with attractive discounts including up to Rs. 3,000 on exchanging an old smartphone, up to six months of no-cost EMI and 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1,500 on using an SBI credit card for the purchase. With the Redmi K20, you will be able to get your hands on a premium-looking smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera, a powerful Snapdragon 730 SoC, and other highlights.

    Redmi K20 Pro

    Redmi K20 Pro

    The Redmi K20 Pro is also available at a discount during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020. This smartphone is available starting from Rs. 24,999. Buyers of the Redmi K20 Pro will get up to Rs. 3,000 additional exchange discount, up to six-months no-cost EMI and 10% instant discount on using an SBI credit card. Note that the maximum discount with the last option is Rs. 1,500.

    Well, the Redmi K20 Pro is the most expensive Redmi smartphone available in India for now. And, it has the powerful Snapdragon 855 SoC, which is seen in flagship smartphones from other brands. The other goodies include a pop-up camera at the top, triple rear cameras, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and more.

     

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: amazon news redmi xiaomi
    Story first published: Sunday, January 19, 2020, 7:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 19, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue