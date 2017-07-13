Registrations for Nokia 6 Flash Sale starts Today: Huge threat to smartphones under Rs. 20K

Nokia was once a big name in India and had dominated the market with its smartphones in every price segment. However, smartphones turned smarter with Android and gradually Nokia's market was exploited by Samsung and several other brands that adopted Android as their primary OS.

However, the tough built and unique design Nokia proffered to users back in the days is still unmatched to an extent. This is also the reason why an elder generation of smartphone enthusiats still believes in the brand and a group of Nokia fans still survives in the country.

Nokia tried to revamp its product line to match the enormously famous Android smartphones by introducing Nokia Lumia devices that boasted Windows OS. The company did fairly well in the beginning but yet another wave of advanced Android devices made it difficult for Nokia to survive.

We all remember Microsoft acquiring Nokia back in 2014 and rest is history. Turn the clock ahead to 2017, Nokia still survives, although it is nothing more than just a brand name now, with HMD acquiring the rights. HMD Global knows it quite well that Nokia is a lot more than just a name.

There are a series of Nokia smartphones powered by Android waiting to take the market by Storm and Nokia 6 is the first one to take the charge.

Nokia 6 has been priced decently at Rs. 14,999 and registration for the flash sale opens on July 14 on Amazon in India. The quantum from the registration will be self-explanatory whether Nokia will out do its competition or not.

Samsung Galaxy On Max Buy at Price of Rs 16,900

Key Features

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display

MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core with 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera

13MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery LG Stylus 3 Buy at Price of Rs 16,000

Key Features

5.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass IPS display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Stylus Pen

4G LTE

3200mAh removable battery Smartron srt.phone 64GB Buy at Price of Rs 12,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O

Dual SIM (micro+micro)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens

4G VoLTE,

3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 Gionee A1 Buy at Price of Rs 16,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4010mAh battery with fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Buy at Price of Rs 10,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera,

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Buy at Price of Rs 17,900

Key Features

5.7 Inch Full HD Display

1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G LTE/WiFi

Samsung Pay Mini

Bluetooth 4.1

3300mAh Battery Vivo V5s Buy at Price of Rs 17,488

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Honor 8 Lite Buy at Price of Rs 15,490

Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera, 77° wide-angle lens

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Moto G5 Plus Buy at Price of Rs 14,900

Key Features

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2800mAh battery with rapid charging Honor 8 Buy at Price of Rs 18,390

Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 950 with 16nm processor with Mali T880-MP4 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G LTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Sony Xperia XA1 Buy at Price of Rs 19,890

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD edge-to-edge borderless display with Image Enhance Technology

2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

23MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP auto focus Sony IMX219 front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2300mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging