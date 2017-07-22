Reliance JioPhone FAQs: Get your doubts clarified here

On Friday, at the 40th Annual General Meeting, Reliance officially announced their highly anticipated 4G VoLTE feature phone dubbed JioPhone.

With 4G VoLTE connectivity and no cost at all, the JioPhone will definitely make the 2G feature phones obsolete in the coming months. It won't be an exaggeration to say that the JioPhone has set a benchmark in the feature phone market as it a one of its kind device. It isn't a smartphone but a smart feature phone with several capabilities we haven't seen on feature phones till date.

The pre-booking of the JioPhone is slated to debut on August 24 and the sale will start in early September. We have already seen how the JioPhone will compete against the most popular budget smartphones in the country. Now, we have come up with a list of FAQs related to the JioPhone. You might be having some questions about this new kid on the block those are yet to be answered. In that case, take a look at the clarifications given below.