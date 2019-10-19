Samsung Diwali Dhamaka Sales Offers on Samsung Smartphones

ENGLISH

    The users are already intact with a couple of online retailers to avail the best offers related to smartphones, this Diwali festival. At this point of time, even official websites of some smartphone companies are offering several exciting deals on devices. Samsung is also in the line which has brought up some iconic offers on its different price category handsets, under its scheme called "Diwali Dhamaka Sales".

    Samsung Galaxy M30s

    To be illustrative, the sales by Samsung offers up to 50% off on its mobile phones. On buying the devices, you will be getting up to 10% cashback on HDFC, Axis and ICICI bank credit cards.

    More offers include a 10% supercash up to Rs. 1,000 on Mobikwik, up to 25% off on travel bookings on MakeMyTrip, better exchange offers, and more.

    Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

    The smartphone is available via Samsung's website at Rs. 13,999. You will also get up to Rs. 10,000 off on OYO hotel bookings.

    Samsung Galaxy A50

    The handset is available at a much relieving discounted price point. Some more offers will further make you go for purchasing the device.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10

    The device is available via Samsung from Rs. 21,490 for the 6GB RAM. While the device for 4GB RAM option comes at Rs. 18,490.

    Samsung Galaxy A30s

    On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. The users will also Rs. 6,000 cashback on this phone.

    Samsung Galaxy A20s

    On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. The users will also Rs. 6,000 cashback on this phone.

    Samsung Galaxy S9

    On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. The users will also Rs. 6,000 cashback on this phone.

    Samsung Galaxy A70s

    On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. The users will also Rs. 6,000 cashback on this phone.

    Samsung Galaxy M10s

    On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. The users will also Rs. 6,000 cashback on this phone.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 9

    On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. The users will also Rs. 6,000 cashback on this phone.

    Samsung Galaxy S10

    On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. The users will also Rs. 6,000 cashback on this phone.

    Samsung Galaxy A10s

    On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. The users will also Rs. 6,000 cashback on this phone.

    Samsung Galaxy A10s

    On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. The users will also Rs. 6,000 cashback on this phone.

