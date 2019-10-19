Samsung Diwali Dhamaka Sales Offers on Samsung Smartphones

Samsung Diwali Dhamaka Sale Offers

To be illustrative, the sales by Samsung offers up to 50% off on its mobile phones. On buying the devices, you will be getting up to 10% cashback on HDFC, Axis and ICICI bank credit cards.

More offers include a 10% supercash up to Rs. 1,000 on Mobikwik, up to 25% off on travel bookings on MakeMyTrip, better exchange offers, and more.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

The smartphone is available via Samsung's website at Rs. 13,999. You will also get up to Rs. 10,000 off on OYO hotel bookings.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

The handset is available at a much relieving discounted price point. Some more offers will further make you go for purchasing the device.

Samsung Galaxy A50

The device is available via Samsung from Rs. 21,490 for the 6GB RAM. While the device for 4GB RAM option comes at Rs. 18,490.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. The users will also Rs. 6,000 cashback on this phone.

Samsung Galaxy A30s

On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. The users will also Rs. 6,000 cashback on this phone.

Samsung Galaxy A20s

On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. The users will also Rs. 6,000 cashback on this phone.

Samsung Galaxy S9

On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. The users will also Rs. 6,000 cashback on this phone.

Samsung Galaxy A70s

On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. The users will also Rs. 6,000 cashback on this phone.

Samsung Galaxy M10s

On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. The users will also Rs. 6,000 cashback on this phone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. The users will also Rs. 6,000 cashback on this phone.

Samsung Galaxy S10

On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. The users will also Rs. 6,000 cashback on this phone.

Samsung Galaxy A10s

On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. On buying the smartphone, the users will get benefits up to Rs. 8,000. The users will also Rs. 6,000 cashback on this phone.