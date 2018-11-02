Samsung Diwali offers: Avail cashback and special discounts on smartphones

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- 'Rafale Deal Is Modi-Anil Ambani Partnership', Says Rahul Gandhi
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Could Be Launched On November 6
- EXCLUSIVE: Tata Harrier Seven-Seater Variant Spotted
- Zero Trailer Starring SRK, Katrina & Anushka! Watch It Here
- India Vs West Indies: From Virat Kohli To Shimron Hetmyer: Key Takeaways From ODI Series
- All About Colachel – A Beachside Unexplored Town In Tamil Nadu
- Lose Up To 15 kg With This Spice!
- LPG Price Increased For Sixth Consecutive Month By Rs. 2.94/Cylinder
While there are several E-commerce sites which have been coming up with amazing Diwali schemes that allow the users to purchase some devices and other products at greater discounts, whereas some mobile companies have solely relied on their official websites to offer best of best deals to the users.
Additionally, you can avail some of these even from few E-commerce platforms. Among them Samsung is the one, which has made its official site extremely attractive with the precious bids related to its devices of different categories. With a scheme called 'Samsung Diwali offers', the giant phone maker provides amazing cashback and special discounts on some of its handsets.
You can get up to Rs. 1,200 cashback with Paytm, up to Rs. 1,000 cashback with Bajaj Finserv, no cost EMI option, and better EMI rate. You can order these devices with COD option without paying delivery charges. You can get cashback of up to Rs. 6,000 on HDFC credit card, which as a result can make your purchasing more profitable.
If you enroll for buy1 get 1 free or combo bundle option, additional exchange discount will be excluded. It is also important to know that the sale has already commenced and will last on 3rd Novemebr, 2018.
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Get Rs 6,000 cashback and No Cost EMI on HDFC Credit Card.)
Buy This offer on eStore
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (Get Rs 6,000 cashback and No Cost EMI on HDFC Credit Card.)
Buy This offer on eStore
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Get Rs 4,000 cashback and No Cost EMI on HDFC Credit Card.)
Buy This offer on eStore
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 (Get Rs 2,000/- Cashback On HDFC Credit Cards.)
Buy This offer on eStore
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core processor
- 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (Get Rs 2000/- Cashback On HDFC Credit Cards.)
Buy This offer on eStore
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core with Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On8 (Get 10% cashback upto Rs 1,200 on PayTM wallet)
Buy This offer on eStore
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On MAX (Get 10% cashback upto Rs 1,200 on PayTM wallet)
Buy This offer on eStore
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core with 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime (Get 10% cashback upto Rs 1,200 on PayTM wallet.)
Buy This offer on eStore
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with ARM Mali-T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro (Get 10% cashback upto Rs 1,200 on PayTM wallet.)
Buy This offer on eStore
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.2 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro (Get 10% cashback upto Rs 1,200 on PayTM wallet.)
Buy This offer on eStore
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory, expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual (micro) SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery