Samsung Diwali offers: Avail cashback and special discounts on smartphones

While there are several E-commerce sites which have been coming up with amazing Diwali schemes that allow the users to purchase some devices and other products at greater discounts, whereas some mobile companies have solely relied on their official websites to offer best of best deals to the users.

Additionally, you can avail some of these even from few E-commerce platforms. Among them Samsung is the one, which has made its official site extremely attractive with the precious bids related to its devices of different categories. With a scheme called 'Samsung Diwali offers', the giant phone maker provides amazing cashback and special discounts on some of its handsets.

You can get up to Rs. 1,200 cashback with Paytm, up to Rs. 1,000 cashback with Bajaj Finserv, no cost EMI option, and better EMI rate. You can order these devices with COD option without paying delivery charges. You can get cashback of up to Rs. 6,000 on HDFC credit card, which as a result can make your purchasing more profitable.

If you enroll for buy1 get 1 free or combo bundle option, additional exchange discount will be excluded. It is also important to know that the sale has already commenced and will last on 3rd Novemebr, 2018.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Get Rs 6,000 cashback and No Cost EMI on HDFC Credit Card.)

Key Specs 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (Get Rs 6,000 cashback and No Cost EMI on HDFC Credit Card.)

Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Get Rs 4,000 cashback and No Cost EMI on HDFC Credit Card.)

Key Specs

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 (Get Rs 2,000/- Cashback On HDFC Credit Cards.)

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

2.2GHz Octa-Core processor

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (Get Rs 2000/- Cashback On HDFC Credit Cards.)

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core with Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture

16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Samsung Galaxy On8 (Get 10% cashback upto Rs 1,200 on PayTM wallet)

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy On MAX (Get 10% cashback upto Rs 1,200 on PayTM wallet)

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display

MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core with 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime (Get 10% cashback upto Rs 1,200 on PayTM wallet.)

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with ARM Mali-T830 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

13MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro (Get 10% cashback upto Rs 1,200 on PayTM wallet.)

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.2 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2600mAh battery Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro (Get 10% cashback upto Rs 1,200 on PayTM wallet.)

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory, expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual (micro) SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery