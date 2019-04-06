Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Other Budget smartphones Under Rs 15,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Samsung's latest budget-friendly device, Galaxy A20 is launched which comprises some of the best features which even look better than a couple of mid-range devices. However, in the same price segment(of under Rs. 15K)- you can pick some other devices as a secondary choice which equally provide spectacular user-experience as that of A20. All these alternative devices have been included in the list which you can find at the bottom.

The Samsung Galaxy A20 comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display. It runs Android 9.0 Pie topped with Samsung One UI and sports a dual rear camera along with a 123-degree ultra wide-angle lens. It gets the power from a 4000mAh battery which comes with 15W fast charging.

On the contrary, you can also go with the Redmi Note 6 Pro which is known for its dual front camera for portrait selfies- uncommon in most budget smartphones. This device also come along with some other amazing features. There are some more handsets that you can find in the list like- Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1, Honor 10 Lite, Realme 2, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Honor 8X, and more.