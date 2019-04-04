Samsung Galaxy A30 vs other budget smartphones under Rs. 18,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Samsung Galaxy A30 is launched and this device is giving tough competitions to other budget phones of the same price segment under Rs. 18,000. The Galaxy A30 is one of the best budget devices due to its plenty of interesting features. However, you still would not like to miss some other devices which you can rope-in from our list attached below.

The A30 sports a massive 4000 mAh battery which comes with fast charging support of Type-C. The 3D prism design makes this device look really attractive. It has a dual camera at the rear which offers stunning images. Due to the secondary rear camera, it can capture life-size videos of up to 123° Ultra-wide.

Its display comes with a combination of next-gen Super AMOLED 16.21cm (6.4-inch) FHD+ Infinity-U Display, which provides mesmerizing viewing experience. Moreover, you would still not like to skip some other budget phones- if you keep options open. Despite getting a tougher edge from A30, these handsets too have features to make you feel good for most of the time.