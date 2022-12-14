Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Battle Of The Mid-Range Smartphones Features oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Looking for a good-midrange smartphone in the pre-owned market? The Samsung Galaxy A50s and the Redmi Note 8 Pro could be one of the best choices. Both devices were launched back in 2019 and offered good displays, design, build, and a decent set of cameras. However, choosing the right device that suits your purpose could be a daunting task. So, let's compare the two and understand their positives and negatives.

Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Design

The Samsung Galaxy A50s comes with dimensions of 158.5 x 74.5 x 7.7 mm versus the Redmi Note 8 Pro's dimensions of 161.4 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is longer, wider, and thicker compared to its rival here. It is also heavier at 200 grams versus the 169 grams weight of the Galaxy A50s. This could be due to the glass rear panel of the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a centrally placed vertical quad-camera arrangement at the rear, accompanied by the physical fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy A50s comes with a clean-looking rear end with vertically stacked triple rear cameras. Also, the fact that it gets an in-display fingerprint sensor helps its cause further.

Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Display

The Samsung Galaxy A50s flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ screen resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. In comparison, the Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Galaxy A50s comes with a teardrop notch on the display, while the Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a waterdrop notch.

Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Performance

The Samsung Galaxy A50s is powered by the Samsung-made octa-core Exynos 9611 10nm chipset comprising four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.3GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz. It also gets a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro gets the MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor, built on the 12nm fabrication process, featuring two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.05GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The graphics duty is handled by the Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. Both the devices get UFS 2.1 type internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy A50s is employed with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP f/2.0 aperture primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5MP depth sensor. The rear cameras can shoot 4K videos at 30fps and 1080p videos at 30fps. Selfies are handled by the 32MP front-facing camera.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera setup featuring a 64MP f/1.9 aperture primary camera, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth camera. It can record 4K videos at 30fps and 1080p videos at 120fps. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 20MP front-facing snapper.

Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Battery

The Samsung Galaxy A50s smartphone is powered by a 4000mAh battery under its hood, coupled with 15W wired charging support. In comparison, the Redmi Note 8 Pro boasts a 4500mAh battery coupled with slightly faster 18W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy A50s would appeal to those who are looking for a compact and lightweight device with superior display technology. The Redmi Note 8 trumps the Galaxy smartphone in all other areas such as build, performance, cameras, and battery.

Best Mobiles in India