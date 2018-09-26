Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) with triple rear cameras vs other smartphones under Rs. 30,000

The latest Samsung Galaxy A7(2018) has shattered the regular conventional typed camera configuration of its counterparts from Samsung and other OEMs, with the onset of triple rear camera module.

The Galaxy A7 becomes the second phone with three cameras to arrive in India after the Huawei P20 Pro. The smartphone looks a stunner with presence of amazing camera features. Withal, there are some other handsets priced under Rs. 30,000 that too offer lot of spectacular camera attributes, which look worth to be considered for.

The aforesaid triple camera comprises a 24MP primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, a 5MP sensor for depth with f/2.2 aperture and an additional wide angle lens with an 8MP sensor having f/2.4 aperture and 12-degree field of view. The handset comes along with some intelligent camera functions like scene detection, their flagship AR Emoji feature etc.

While, the Xiaomi Poco F1 sports a 12MP Sony IMX363 primary sensor with 1.4-micron pixel size and a 5MP secondary sensor. It comes with dual-pixel autofocus technology that was first seen on the Samsung Galaxy S7, and it enhances focus speed and accuracy. Its camera setup comes with AI features that add glam to your images.

Another device is the Huawei Nova 3i which houses a 16MP f/2.2 primary sensor with phase detection auto-focus (PDAF), and is coupled with a secondary 2MP monochrome sensor. Its camera is fully loaded with amazing apps that offer modes like Qmoji and 3D Objects, which are fun to play with. Among several features, its highlight is Pro mode, which is a rare feature on smartphones.

Motorola Moto G6 Plus



5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3200mAh battery with Turbo charging Vivo V11 Pro



6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery with fast charging LG Q Stylus Plus



6.2-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 FullVision 389ppi 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750S with processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh built-in battery with fast charging OPPO F9 Pro



6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge Xiaomi Poco F1



6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Huawei Nova 3i



6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Honor Play 6GB RAM



6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Asus Zenfone 5Z



6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery OPPO F7 128GB



6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery Honor V10 (View 10)



5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM

64GB /128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging