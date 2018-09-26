ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) with triple rear cameras vs other smartphones under Rs. 30,000

By

Related Articles

    The latest Samsung Galaxy A7(2018) has shattered the regular conventional typed camera configuration of its counterparts from Samsung and other OEMs, with the onset of triple rear camera module.

    Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) with triple rear cameras vs other smartphones

    The Galaxy A7 becomes the second phone with three cameras to arrive in India after the Huawei P20 Pro. The smartphone looks a stunner with presence of amazing camera features. Withal, there are some other handsets priced under Rs. 30,000 that too offer lot of spectacular camera attributes, which look worth to be considered for.

    The aforesaid triple camera comprises a 24MP primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, a 5MP sensor for depth with f/2.2 aperture and an additional wide angle lens with an 8MP sensor having f/2.4 aperture and 12-degree field of view. The handset comes along with some intelligent camera functions like scene detection, their flagship AR Emoji feature etc.

    While, the Xiaomi Poco F1 sports a 12MP Sony IMX363 primary sensor with 1.4-micron pixel size and a 5MP secondary sensor. It comes with dual-pixel autofocus technology that was first seen on the Samsung Galaxy S7, and it enhances focus speed and accuracy. Its camera setup comes with AI features that add glam to your images.

    Another device is the Huawei Nova 3i which houses a 16MP f/2.2 primary sensor with phase detection auto-focus (PDAF), and is coupled with a secondary 2MP monochrome sensor. Its camera is fully loaded with amazing apps that offer modes like Qmoji and 3D Objects, which are fun to play with. Among several features, its highlight is Pro mode, which is a rare feature on smartphones.

    Motorola Moto G6 Plus

    Best Price of Moto G6 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
    • 6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3200mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Vivo V11 Pro

    Best Price of Vivo V11 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,400mAh battery with fast charging

    LG Q Stylus Plus

    Best Price of LG Q Stylus Plus
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 FullVision 389ppi 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750S with processor with Mali T860 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,300mAh built-in battery with fast charging

    OPPO F9 Pro

    Best Price of OPPO F9 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge

    Xiaomi Poco F1

    Best Price of Xiaomi Poco F1
    Key Specs

    • 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G+ VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging

    Huawei Nova 3i

    Best Price of Nova 3i
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery

    Honor Play 6GB RAM

    Best Price of Honor Play
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

    Asus Zenfone 5Z

    Best Price of Asus Zenfone 5Z
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

    OPPO F7 128GB

    Best Price of OPPO F7
    Key Specs

    • 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery

    Honor V10 (View 10)

    Best Price of Honor V10
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM
    • 64GB /128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
    • 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 16:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue