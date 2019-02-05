Samsung Galaxy M10 vs other budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000

The Samsung Galaxy M10 is already in the market and ever since has been getting purchased by a large number of consumers who don't feel damn about it. As an illustrative remark, the device comes as the best deal as far as the features are concerned.

On top of it, the handset comes under Rs. 10K category. Since your primary concern is the budget figure, then at the same price range you can opt for several other budget-friendly smartphones- which equally matches the level of M10 with respect to attributes.

The Galaxy M10 looks truly engrossing because of its new infinity- V display. The display provides the best possible screen brightness which won't at all stress your eyes. It uses an octa-core Exynos 7870 chipset which is based on 14nm architecture. This chipset is entirely responsible for emitting smooth and seamless multitasking.

The device runs Android 8.1(Oreo) which is based on Samsung Experience 9.5 skin. The clean and fuss-free UI offers a smooth user experience. Also, the OS is going to receive Android Pie update in the coming months. As an alternative, you can go with the Realme 2. The device comes with ColorOS 5.1 skin on top of Android 8.1 Oreo which is feature packed. Besides, the mobile comes with the camera app that has an iOS-like UI in case you're familiar with the similar experience as that of an iPhone.

There are still a few more devices which you can ideally put forward to the comparison with Galaxy M10. You can find them as of an index described below.